The Delicious Way To Revive Stale Donuts

Let's get one thing straight: Donuts are delicious. One of the most popular breakfast options, snacks, and treats in the United States, over 207 million donuts are consumed annually. That's a lot of donuts, and it's safe to say people won't be slowing down on their intake any time soon. If there was one downside to donuts, it's how quickly they turn stale. At the very most, they last one to two days if they're at room temperature, up to a week in the refrigerator, and two to three months in the freezer.

Fortunately, there's a way to revive stale donuts from sad, rock-hard lumps to crispy, delicious morsels of sweet, fried dough. It's a relatively easy and quick trick to ensure these tasty treats are not wasted. You only need a hot oven, an oiled pan, and butter.