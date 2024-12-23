The Delicious Way To Revive Stale Donuts
Let's get one thing straight: Donuts are delicious. One of the most popular breakfast options, snacks, and treats in the United States, over 207 million donuts are consumed annually. That's a lot of donuts, and it's safe to say people won't be slowing down on their intake any time soon. If there was one downside to donuts, it's how quickly they turn stale. At the very most, they last one to two days if they're at room temperature, up to a week in the refrigerator, and two to three months in the freezer.
Fortunately, there's a way to revive stale donuts from sad, rock-hard lumps to crispy, delicious morsels of sweet, fried dough. It's a relatively easy and quick trick to ensure these tasty treats are not wasted. You only need a hot oven, an oiled pan, and butter.
How to make re-fried donuts
So, you have a few stale donuts and are ready to reheat them. You'll want to start by heating 1 to 2 tablespoons of melted butter in a heated nonstick skillet until completely melted. Ensure the melted butter completely covers the bottom of the pan, as that is what will crisp and heat the donuts.
The next step is the best part: Frying the donuts. When the butter is bubbling, place one side of the donuts in the pan and be sure to stay nearby, as the browning of the butter and donuts will happen fast. Once the first side is ready, flip and follow the same process. Since you're frying in butter, let the donuts cool for a minute before enjoying them. That's all there is to it! The process is simple, and you can enjoy the revitalized donuts as if they were bought the same day.