The Key To Safely Frying Donuts In Hot Oil
Americans love donuts, which is further proved by the fact that Krispy Kreme sold over 1.63 billion donuts in 2022 alone. That love of the circle-shaped, sweet treats means that many at-home bakers whip up their own versions. There are gluten-free options, vegan options, a whole array of donut possibilities, but most donut making requires using a dreaded kitchen enemy — a cauldron of hot oil. The sizzle and pop of that 375-degree, muddy brown puddle in the frying pan is practically screaming at you to approach with caution, and so are the small puckers of oil burns on the back of your hands from the last time you tried this.
A useful tip making its rounds on TikTok suggests using parchment paper while frying donuts to avoid the mess and burn risk that normally accompanies frying food in oil. Once you've made your dough and portioned the donuts into their perfect shapes, place them onto square sheets of parchment paper.
@theloopywhisk
Reply to @nursepaige18 it definitely makes frying donuts SO MUCH EASIER!! though I think it could also work for boiling bagels 🤔 #donuts #doughnut #learnontiktok #lifehack #kitchenhack #frying #glutenfree #dessert
You can buy pre-cut squares of parchment paper or simply cut a roll yourself, but make sure the squares are appropriately sized. Carefully place the donut, parchment paper included, into your pot of oil for an easy, pain-free transfer. Once the donuts are frying, you can fish out the sheets of parchment paper with a pair of kitchen tongs and avoid the dangerous oil splash-back.
Why frying donuts with parchment paper is the safer choice
Burns from hot cooking oil are some of the most common kitchen injuries, with oil splashes and spills resulting in serious burns and house fires. It's always best to take precautions when working with oil, which is why the donut trick with parchment paper has become such a hit among home bakers. The parchment paper acts as an elevator, keeping the dough firmly in one place while alleviating the splash-back that's created by dropping dough into hot oil. By alleviating that splash-back, you're saving yourself from potential burns, reducing a messy cleanup situation, and minimizing the risk of kitchen fires.
It's important not to confuse parchment paper with wax paper, though, because the two are drastically different. Wax paper isn't heat resistant and will melt or smoke when it reaches temperatures that are too high. Parchment paper, on the other hand, can withstand temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, making it the perfect companion for frying donuts, since you don't want your oil too hot anyway. It's worth mentioning that although parchment paper can withstand high temperatures, it's not fireproof. If you're using an open-flame stovetop, exercise caution to ensure that the parchment paper doesn't come into contact with the flames, since it's still flammable.
With the right technique and ingredients, using parchment paper to fry your donuts can save you a whole lot of headaches. No oily stovetop to wipe down, less risk of kitchen fires, and even less risk of oil splash-back onto your new apron. So gather your ingredients, find that perfect donut recipe, and enjoy some safe frying!