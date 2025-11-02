Instead Of Throwing Out Old Donuts, Try Making Cake Pops

A box of donuts rarely goes unfinished, but every so often a few stragglers go stale on the counter. Before you resign them to the trash, try this easy solution: Cake pops. Much like the classic method of repurposing leftover cake into cake pops, donuts already have the sweetness and density you need to make the sweet treat too. Crumble them into a bowl, mix in just enough frosting or cream cheese to bind, and roll into bite-sized balls. From there, dip the pops in chocolate, glaze, or even powdered sugar, and suddenly yesterday's fritters look like a Pinterest-worthy dessert.

It's also a clever way to stretch pricier bakery donuts or give new life to a batch you picked up on impulse. You can get creative with flavors, too: Classic glazed donuts become a blank canvas, while chocolate or jelly-filled versions pack a flavorful surprise. This is your chance to transform the best donuts of all time into something playful, portable, and just as delicious.