13 Of The Wildest Donut Flavors You'll Find In The US

It's a great time to be a donut lover. With a plethora of independent local shops and mini-chains focused on freshly baked donuts, innovative ingredients, and creative flavor combinations, it seems that now more than ever there is almost always a better option than popular chains. Not only that, savory donuts seem to be having a moment, those that bring a salty, spicy, or rich flavor profile one doesn't always expect with sweet pastries. It's getting to the point where there really is a donut for everyone.

To celebrate this phenomenon, we wanted to highlight some of the interesting and unique donuts that can be found around the country. We scoured menus, blogs, online reviews, and more to come up with this list of 13 of the wildest flavors available in the U.S. today. While not necessarily an exhaustive list of every wacky option, we think our list includes some of the more innovative flavor combinations and donut types that are making their mark on the American food scene.