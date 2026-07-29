13 Of The Wildest Donut Flavors You'll Find In The US
It's a great time to be a donut lover. With a plethora of independent local shops and mini-chains focused on freshly baked donuts, innovative ingredients, and creative flavor combinations, it seems that now more than ever there is almost always a better option than popular chains. Not only that, savory donuts seem to be having a moment, those that bring a salty, spicy, or rich flavor profile one doesn't always expect with sweet pastries. It's getting to the point where there really is a donut for everyone.
To celebrate this phenomenon, we wanted to highlight some of the interesting and unique donuts that can be found around the country. We scoured menus, blogs, online reviews, and more to come up with this list of 13 of the wildest flavors available in the U.S. today. While not necessarily an exhaustive list of every wacky option, we think our list includes some of the more innovative flavor combinations and donut types that are making their mark on the American food scene.
1. Basil Eggs Benedict
Kicking things off with a savory flavor, this creation includes a poached egg, Benton's Country Ham, and store-made hollandaise sauce crafted with basil, scallions, and lemon juice. It's made with Malasada-style dough, a rich, tender specialty that originally hails from Portugal's Madeira island but has since become a popular donut variation in Hawaii (and now, perhaps, the West Coast). This technique is also typically filled rather than produced with a hole, which works particularly well for the Benedict flavor, which the store describes as a mix of savory, sweet, and herbal. "Yes, it is strange," added one TripAdvisor reviewer, "and yes, it is delicious ... I love it."
Sidecar started as a food truck in 2012 in Costa Mesa, California, and has since expanded to nine California locations and one in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company prides itself upon serving the freshest donuts possible, frying new batches throughout each day, and was also featured on an episode of Food Network's "The Best Thing I Ever Ate." In addition to the Basil Eggs Benedict, Sidecar also offers creative flavors on its regular menu, such as Huckleberry and Maple Bacon, as well as seasonal options like Mango Sticky Rice or Passionfruit Pavlova.
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
Multiple locations (CA and UT)
2. Blueberry Bourbon Basil
Though Voodoo Doughnut is Portland's most famous shop, local donut lovers will know the merits of Blue Star Donuts + Coffee, which has been delighting Portland-area sweet treat lovers since 2012. The BBB donut, as it is sometimes known, is one of the brand's bestselling ones, despite the admittedly strange-sounding combination. It starts with fresh blueberries, adds a quality local bourbon — for, according to Blue Star, subtle notes of caramel — then finishes with fresh basil for both balance and a clean, refreshing finish.
Of this combination, food writer Robyn Harrington noted that the Blueberry Bourbon Basil was her favorite of Blue Star's "adult" flavors, offering a complex balance of sweet and tart, along with an intriguing smokiness from the bourbon. Seattle Refined also ranked it at the top of the Blue Star regular flavors, noting the fruitiness tasted fresh instead of artificial, and that the seemingly diverse flavors meld together surprisingly effectively.
Blue Star Donuts + Coffee
Multiple locations (OR)
3. Cuban Cold Brew
The first of a few on this list that is more a cronut than a donut — meaning it is made with layered, laminated dough instead of yeasted dough — Five Daughters calls these creations "hundred layer donuts." This particular one, currently listed as a seasonal flavor, is infused with a pastry cream made from sweetened condensed milk, then glazed with cold brew and finally topped with white chocolate pearls and fresh coffee grounds. So it's a coffee-flavored donut, yes, but also so much more, according to reviewers. One fan on TikTok, user caffeinatedkninja, for example, called the Cuban Cold Brew "the best dang cronut ... I've ever had in my life."
Five Daughters Bakery was indeed founded by a couple, Isaac and Stephanie Meek (who share five daughters). The family hails from Franklin, Tennessee, and now operates several stores in both the Nashville area and Atlanta areas. They've been named best donuts in Nashville by Eater and one of Atlanta's favorite donut shops by USA Today, among many other awards and praise. Other interesting flavors include King Kong (maple bacon), Churro Crunch, and Lemon Icebox.
Five Daughters Bakery
Multiple locations (TN and GA)
4. Everything Bagel
This savory option has all the markings of an everything bagel, starting with a hefty sprinkling of the by-now familiar topping of poppy seeds, sesame seeds, garlic, and onion, then filled with whipped cream cheese. The difference between this and the famous bagel, of course, being the brioche donut base. Of particular note here is that reviewers consistently point out that this creation seamlessly blends the two concepts. "The flavor is really like an everything bagel with cream cheese, but the texture is like a donut," reported blog Eat.Stretch.Explore, as one example. A Yelp reviewer shared a similar thought, praising the donut for being fully savory, yet managing to also seem like it is a dessert.
Blackbird Doughnuts opened its first location on Tremont Street in Boston's South End in 2015, and has since opened six additional Boston-area locations. It also ships nationally with Goldbelly (cake donuts only). While Everything Bagel is a permanent flavor, they do swap other flavors monthly, with July 2026 flavors including Mango Swirl and Ice Cream Cake, among others.
Blackbird Doughnuts
Multiple locations (MA)
5. Fat Elvis
Gourdough's is a bit different in that instead of making its donuts in different flavors, all of its donut creations begin with the same basic donut, but then are absolutely smothered with the toppings of choice, to the point that a knife and fork are typically required. This is a completely different donut experience, and probably closer to a full meal than anything else listed here. Though many of its flavors are compelling, the Presley-inspired Fat Elvis is particularly wild, covered as it is with peanut butter icing, grilled bananas, bacon, and honey. "'Fat Elvis' is still the King!" wrote one TripAdvisor reviewer of this option. "Heaven in our mouths," gushed another.
Gourdough's operates out of a trailer on 1st Street in Austin, complete with an open air seating area, and also offers catering at your location of choice. Other interesting flavors on offer include Granny's Pie, with caramel, pecans, bananas, and graham crackers, and the Mother Clucker, with fried chicken strips and honey butter.
Gourdough's Big Fat Donuts
(512) 912-9070
1503 S 1st Street, Austin, TX 78704
6. Grilled Chee Donut
This is actually rather simple — just melted cheddar between slices of a glazed donut — though surprisingly not widely available at nationwide donut shops. Dunkin', for example, has sold a grilled cheese, but only on Texas Toast. And while one can find many similar recipes online, Tom and Chee seems to be the leader in the space commercially. In fact, the restaurant once sold a whopping 4,800 versions of the sandwich in just over 30 hours at the Taste of Cincinnati Festival, which seems to suggest that those who encounter it do appreciate the idea. "The mixture of sweet and savory melted, pun intended, in our mouths," gushed one reviewer on Yelp. "It is quite the concept." Another amusingly described it as "artery clogging good."
Founded as a pop-up grilled cheese and soup vendor at Cincinnati's holiday market in 2009, Tom and Chee gained national attention with an appearance on "Shark Tank," leaving with an aggressive franchising plan. At one point the store had opened 35 locations in 10 states, but the brand could not handle the complexity of growth, and closures ensued. After an ownership change, today the chain is down to just five stores, but is looking to expand again. For now, anyone who has access to one of the current locations can grab a coupon for a free grilled cheese donut by signing up for the email list on the store's website.
Tom and Chee
Multiple locations (OH, KY, and OK)
7. Howell Crunch
While the idea of a ring of dough coated in fruity pebbles or some other unnaturally neon-hued breakfast cereal monstrosity has become oddly common in the donut world, the idea of using cereal that not only looks interesting but actually tastes good is less common. Enter Broad Street Dough Co.'s Howell Crunch, which showcases the superior Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, along with maple syrup and vanilla glaze. And the store isn't afraid to play with the formula; as seen in the picture above, for example, a variation on this theme which puts the cereal and vanilla topping on a red velvet donut instead.
Broad Street Dough Co. was founded in 2014 in New Jersey, and currently has three New Jersey locations as well as one in California. The company often names its donuts after New Jersey locations, including the Howell Crunch as well as The Long Branch (Pineapple, Toasted Coconut), the Mulberry Street (filled with cannoli cream), and many others.
Broad Street Dough Co.
Multiple locations (NJ and CA)
8. Hummingbird Harry
While the idea of a peanut butter and jelly donut is not exactly uncommon among creative shops around the country, Desert Donuts' Hummingbird Harry is a particularly excessive take on the concept. Starting with a plain donut, the shop tops it with peanut butter icing, a hearty amount of chopped peanuts, a healthy dollop of raspberry jam, and finally a whole Nutter Butter cookie, creating a visually striking treat. Desert Donuts makes all of its flavors fresh to order and serves them warm.
As for the name Hummingbird Harry, Desert Donuts imparts many kid-friendly, animal-themed monikers to it bevy of admittedly ridiculous flavors, including not only Harry, but also Woodpecker Willy (espresso icing, chocolate drizzle, and vanilla creme), Javalina Jose (Nutella icing, pretzel pieces, and caramel drizzle), and Donkey Dave (blueberry icing, powdered sugar, cream cheese icing), among others. The shop even has its own children's book, "Desert Donuts The Magical Donut Shop," featuring the lovable donut mascots Dottie and Chip.
Desert Donuts
Multiple locations (AZ and CO)
9. OG Pepperoni
It's everyone's favorite, pepperoni pizza ... but on a donut! Who wouldn't want to try that? (Well, assuming you're in the mood for lunch and not dessert.) This unique take piles on red sauce, pepperoni slices, mozzarella cheese, and Italian herbs on a dough base flavored with Parmesan cheese, garlic, and butter. Of this flavor, Millennial Magazine called out its satisfying comfort-food qualities, noting that the crisp edges add to the overall impression.
Parlor Doughnuts was founded in 2019 in Evansville, Indiana, and has quickly grown into a sizable chain, with more than 100 locations as of this writing in July 2026. What sets Parlor apart are its layered donuts, made with laminated dough, making them more like a croissant than a traditional donut, similar to cronuts. The chain offers a wide selection of savory donuts, including of course OG Pepperoni, but also Chicken Bacon Ranch, Hawaiian BBQ Chicken, Pig and Fig, and others.
Parlor Doughnuts
Multiple locations
10. Poi Glazed
Though these treats don't have any wildly inventive or visually perplexing topping combinations, what separates them from every other donut on this list is the inclusion of poi, made with taro root that's been boiled and pounded into a paste, and that has a striking purple color. In Kamehameha's case, the poi is incorporated into the dough — made in the Portuguese malasada style so popular in Hawaii they're sometimes also called Hawaiian donuts — that imparts said striking purple color into the base of the donut. According to food blog Ang Sarap, "It's warm, pillowy, with a mellow sweetness that lingers. The poi adds a uniquely local depth that sets it apart from any doughnut you've had on the mainland."
Other online reviewers note that these treats are so popular that they often sell out by mid-morning, so when in the market be sure to arrive early. It's worth the extra effort though, according to TripAdvisor reviewers, who universally rave about these donuts' freshness, flavor, and uniqueness.
Kamehameha Bakery
(808) 845-5831
1284 Kalani Street, Unit D106, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96817
11. Rose Pistachio Cruller
Philly Lebanese spot Suraya is a full-service restaurant, not a donut shop, and only serves one type of donut, the rose pistachio cruller, but this fried delicacy adorned with rose petals and crushed pistachios has taken on almost mythical status in the city of brotherly love. This seemingly simple pastry has garnered raves, for example, in both local and national press, including Philadelphia Magazine commenting on Instagram: "If you're not obsessed with these rose and pistachio crullers, you probably know someone who is."
One Yelp reviewer added that the donut offers "an exquisite mix of rose fragrance and pistachio flavor," while another reported that "the cruller is as good as they say – don't miss it." The pastry is available at Saturday or Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or weekday lunch from Wednesday to Friday, 11a.m. to 2 p.m. (And the full lunch menu looks great too.)
Suraya
1528 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125
12. Spicy Rooster
Whether savory or sweet, another trend in donut innovation culture is spicy flavor. In this particular case, chain store Doughnuttery uses the popular chile-based condiment Sriracha to impart something a bit different. For balance, the shop adds sweet maple and acidic lime, striving for the ultimate in balance. "Spicy Rooster is a must! The freshest sugar-coated donuts I've ever had," wrote one reviewer on TripAdvisor. "Little bites of sugar and spice. Great flavors, thoughtfully combined," added another.
Founded in NYC, but now with stores in far-flung locales including Utah and even Chile, Doughnuttery is known for its mini donuts, served fresh and warm throughout the day. Eagle-eyed readers will notice the pictured donut itself looks rather plain, despite the out-there flavor combo, and this is another signature of the brand. Though some options have sprinkles and glazes, the exotic flavors — of which there are many, incorporating cardamom, rosemary, cayenne, and more — are incorporated into the sugaring or glazing process, resulting in flavor surprises contained within otherwise ordinary looking donuts.
Doughnuttery
Multiple locations
13. Trail Mix
Fractured Prune follows a similar model to the probably more well-known Duck Donuts, in that it allows for customization of all of its donuts. In other words, the customer can choose from a variety of glazes and toppings, and the employees at Fractured Prune will assemble the donut, warm and made to order. That being said, it does have a number of suggested options, the most interesting of which is the Trail Mix donut, which features the flavor-packed combination of banana glaze, chocolate sprinkles, shaved coconut, and chopped peanuts. While, as mentioned, customers can put together their own unique combinations here, it feels like this particular option maxes out the amount of toppings that could conceivably be crammed onto a single donut. Of course, if the banana glaze seems a bit too weird, one could instead choose a different fruit, or a more standard vanilla or chocolate glaze instead.
The Trail Mix donut also seems to be a customer go-to, with a number of reviewers on both TripAdvisor and Yelp calling it a favorite flavor. "If you get a chance to go there," wrote one reviewer, for example, "you must have a Trail Mix doughnut!! Delicious!!!"
The first Fractured Prune opened in Ocean City, Maryland in 1976, and the chain has had success expanding to other mid-Atlantic beach communities in Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey, though future franchising options are theoretically available anywhere.
Fractured Prune
Multiple locations (MD, NJ, and DE)