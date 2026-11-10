The 2-Sauce Combos Not Enough People Are Dipping Their McNuggets In

McDonald's chicken nuggets are as iconic a fast food item as they come, but many consumers would agree the dipping sauces that come alongside them are vital to their great taste. After all, the flavorful Spicy McNuggets were accompanied by the fan-favorite Mighty Hot Sauce when they returned in August 2026. One underrated strategy when it comes to McDonald's dipping sauces is combining two of them together to make an even more delicious accompaniment.

We spoke to Tristan Epps-Long — the winner of "Top Chef" Season 22, former McDonald's chef, and fan of combining dipping sauces — to find out some of his favorite sauce concoctions. Above all others, Epps-Long explains that his favorite combination brings together an underrated sauce and a dark horse favorite among McDonald's fans. "I really like if you mix the hot mustard and the sweet and sour together," the chef reveals. "To me, it almost tastes like Indian food, almost like an Indian chutney a little bit."

Despite the fact these two sauces were at the bottom of the rankings when we reviewed McDonald's dipping sauces back in 2024, there's definitely something enticing about the combination of sweet, sour, pungent, and spicy flavors that makes this worth giving a shot. For Epps-Long, this flavor combination is also personally nostalgic. "I'm Trinidadian, so there's this thing called Kuchela, which is a condiment that's spicy with mustard oil and then sweet with mango," Epps-Long says. "So it kind of reminds me of that."