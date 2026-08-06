After 5 Years, This Fan-Favorite McDonald's Sauce Is Finally Making Its Return

Heat seekers, we've got some good news for you today: McDonald's is reportedly bringing back not one but two flamin' hot items next month, ones you may have missed over the years. Food enthusiast snackolator has dropped the tidbit that the Spicy McNuggets along with McDonald's Mighty Hot Sauce will be returning in September. If you don't recall, the Spicy McNuggets were a reddish version of the classic McNugget with cayenne and chili pepper mixed right into the coating.

The last time Mighty Hot Sauce was available was in 2021, and as a fan of both the Spicy McNuggets and the Mighty Hot sauce I can personally recall that the Mighty Hot Sauce was indeed mighty hot, at least in fast food terms. It was spicy, vinegary, and sweet; a good foil to the savory Spicy McNuggets. Since spicy food has been a running theme for limited-time fast food items for quite a while now, it's good to see these coming back. (Can you tell I'm genuinely excited?)