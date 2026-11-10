The Method That Makes Chick-Fil-A's Chicken So Good

Chick-fil-A's fried chicken is extraordinarily popular (just look at the wait in the drive-thru lines), but that's because it's consistently crisp, juicy, and flavorful. One of the secrets behind its success is in its cooking method because the chicken doesn't take just any bath in a deep fryer. When the chicken sandwich was first being developed, Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy tinkered with several recipes while thinking back to how his mother used to cook her fried chicken.

Cathy's mother preferred to use a pan with a heavy lid at home, effectively trying to recreate the environment that a pressure cooker operates under, and that's how he came upon the decision to purchase commercial pressure fryers to cook Chick-fil-A's now-famous chicken. Pressure frying is exactly what it sounds like: frying food in a high-pressure environment. The added pressure lowers the boiling point of water (which is inside of the chicken), meaning you can actually fry chicken at a lower temperature this way. Pressure frying also shaves some time off the cooking process, which is ideal for fast food. And since it has a shorter cook time, the chicken retains more moisture.