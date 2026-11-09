Jersey Mike's Has A Coffee Sister Chain That Might Just Surprise You

When you think about Jersey Mike's, you probably don't think about coffee. In fact, Jersey Mike's doesn't even have coffee on its menu, which makes it all the more intriguing that the sub shop has an upstart sibling that does — and it's expanding rapidly. That would be 7 Brew Drive Through Coffee, a chain of drive-thru only coffee shops that's starting to get national attention.

Calling it a coffee shop might not be entirely accurate, however. Even though coffee drinks are its specialty, 7 Brew is more of an all-purpose thirst quencher. It sells soda, energy drinks, tea, chai, matcha, lemonade, milkshakes, smoothies, and as of recently, snacks. The connecting factor here between Jersey Mike's and 7 Brew is via the private equity company Blackstone. Blackstone owns a majority stake in Jersey Mike's and entered in a minority position with 7 Brew in early 2024 — so if anything, they're more like cousins than sister shops. But 7 Brew has certainly had our attention lately. We've previously done tastings of its drinks, so if you're not in the mood for a sub you can always drive through and get the creamy pumpkin latte from 7 Brew that we enjoyed.