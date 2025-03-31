Here's How Much Caffeine Is In A Regular Cup Of Coffee Vs. An Espresso Shot

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever ordered a deliciously foamy macchiato or smooth flat white and realized you have no idea how much caffeine is in that beautiful espresso beverage, you're not alone. Luckily, estimating the caffeine content of an espresso-based drink — and how it compares to a regular old cup of Joe — doesn't have to be confusing.

Although espresso beans are a bit different than regular coffee beans, they come from the same origin and can be used interchangeably. When it comes down to it, espresso is simply a type of coffee that is brewed in a concentrated form using high pressure. The resulting rich, flavor-packed shots of deliciousness form the base of all the wonderful different espresso-based drinks we know and love.

Given that espresso is essentially concentrated coffee made with a higher ratio of coffee grounds to water, it's not surprising that espresso contains way more caffeine by volume than your average drip coffee. According to data from the USDA, 100 grams of espresso contains about 212 milligrams of caffeine, while the same amount of brewed coffee contains only 40 milligrams. But no one is drinking coffee cups filled with straight espresso (at least we hope not), so let's compare some more realistic serving sizes. A standard 1-ounce shot of espresso contains roughly 63 milligrams of caffeine. In contrast, an 8-ounce mug of brewed coffee contains around 96 milligrams of caffeine.