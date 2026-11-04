Boomers, Gen Z, Or Millennials: Who Is Hitting Fast Food Drive-Thrus Multiple Times A Day?

There are many reasons to choose drive-thru over dine-in. Like, when you want to eat your meal at home while streaming the latest episode of "The Diplomat." Or if you're too rushed for a sit-down meal. But regardless of why you opt for drive-thru dinner or what annoying habits you might have when you do so, people of certain ages often make more of a habit of getting their meal to go than others — and in some cases, multiple times a day.

According to a report by the National Restaurant Association (shared by QSR magazine), Gen Z and millennials are tied for the lead when it comes to the generation that is most likely to hit up a drive-thru, with ⅔ of respondents from both generations claiming weekly drive-thru trips. It's worth 4% of both generations also visit drive-thrus multiple times daily, though just 1% of Gen Xers and 0.5% of boomers get their food from a drive-thru more than once per day. However, millennials (9%) surpass Gen Z (8%) in terms of pulling up to the drive-thru one time per day.

It would seem that as restaurant-goers increase in age, so does their lack of interest in drive-thru dining. Older generations were far less likely to be seen at a drive-thru than their younger counterparts. In fact, 15% of boomers and 10% of Gen Xers said they never go to a drive-thru at all (as opposed to 5% for millennials and 4% for Gen Z), while 12% of boomers and 6% of Gen Xers drive thru just once or twice a year.