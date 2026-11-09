Chocolate Chip Cookies Burst With Flavor With One Scoop Of This Old-School Ingredient

Making homemade chocolate chip cookies is a relatively simple process. Finding ways to improve them, however, can sometimes be quite difficult. You can opt for using brown butter to improve a batch of chocolate chip cookies, but there's another underrated ingredient that's easy to integrate into recipes and can make your cookies more unique and flavorful: malted milk powder. We spoke to Yuvika Wadhwa, pastry chef at Protein Chefs, who gave us some insight into exactly what malted milk powder brings to homemade chocolate chip cookies.

Malted milk powder — the ingredient that differentiates milkshakes from malts — is an easy, old-school fix for boring cookie recipes, but it's often passed over because it's fallen out of regular use in recent decades. However, Wadhawa says it's time to revive the practice: "Flavorwise, it gives chocolate chip cookies a nice nutty touch from the malted barley and an earthiness and sweetness from the evaporated milk powder." The pastry chef also notes that the sugar in malted milk powder is a natural way to make the cookies taste sweeter, especially if you're not reducing the amount of sugar in your recipe to account for it.

And while a cookie's taste is incredibly important, its texture can also make or break the dessert. Luckily, malted milk powder helps in that department as well. "It also alters the texture by making the cookies softer in the center as the milk solids and natural sugars in the powder capture and retain moisture while baking," adds Wadhwa. "So, they will be tender and feel more fresh."