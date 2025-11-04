The Subtle Difference Between Malts And Milkshakes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You've probably seen both milkshakes and malted milkshakes on various restaurant menus, especially at old-fashioned burger joints. At first glance, they may look pretty much the same. They're both blended frozen beverages and are commonly served in chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry flavors at greasy spoons, fast food stops, and diners. But there's a very specific difference between the two that makes their flavor profile delightfully different. Easily enough, it comes down to an ingredient listed in one of the names: malted milk powder.

Malt is the so-called wonder grain behind milkshakes and beer, making it an interesting and widely used substance. It's also found in candy, bread, whiskey, and, of course, many milk-centric beverages. In this case, malted milk powder is made from evaporated milk solids with wheat flour and ground malted barley. The malted barley powder is made from germinated barley grain that is then dried, made into a mash, roasted, and ground into a fine powder. When added to a food or drink, it lends a sweet, nutty, and caramel-like flavor that works well when paired with sugary tastes like chocolate or some bold fruits. That makes it a lovely addition to milkshakes, as it adds more sweetness, depth, and complexity. So, to put it simply, a milkshake is generally ice cream and milk blended together, and a malt is the same with the addition of malted milk powder. In some cases, malt syrup made from the powder is used as an ingredient instead.