The Reason McDonald's Doesn't Actually Flip Your Burgers

We may all affectionately refer to fast food burger cooks as "burger flippers," but the truth is that at McDonald's, there's no actual flipping when it comes to cooking your burger patties. Think about it in terms of time and efficiency: When you're at home cooking your own burger, you're not about to serve a customer pulling around the side of your house. But at a high throughput restaurant like McDonald's, time is your opponent, and you've got to cook burgers as quickly (and safely) as possible.

Enter the commercial clamshell grill, so named because it has a top and bottom cooking surface that closes shut on a hinge, much like a clam does (and kind of like a George Foreman). The grill simultaneously heats both the top and bottom of each burger patty, cooking the beef in under a minute in some cases, and eliminating the need for flipping. The grills cook the meat based on preset times and temperatures in order to adhere to cooking standards, so each patty cooks evenly and fully as well. To prevent the meat from sticking to the top surface, there's also a removable and cleanable Teflon sheet, which provides a non-stick surface so the patties don't lift up with the top of the grill.