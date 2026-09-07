Remember The George Foreman Grill From The '90s? Here's What It Looks Like Today

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Boxing is still a pretty big deal these days — people don't shell out pay-per-view money for just anything — but the sport used to be much more popular. Long before Mike Tyson fought Jake Paul in a Netflix spectacle that depressed everybody, he was one of the most famous athletes on the planet. Muhammad Ali was the subject of one of the most iconic photos of the 20th century, and George Foreman parlayed a heavyweight boxing career into a career selling indoor grills. Even though Foreman passed away in 2025, his namesake grill lives on, though it looks a bit different than it used to.

Some models still have that familiar clamshell shape, as well as those deep grooves perfect for imprinting charred marks on whatever it is you want to cook, but there have been a few improvements, as well. It used to be the case that you would have to scrub the grill to get it clean; nowadays, the device uses dishwasher-safe removable parts.

Other recent models include special plates that allow you to make waffles, paninis, and even muffins. It has gotten a bit of an aesthetic makeover, too, with several product lines forgoing the bulky plastic exterior for shiny stainless steel. The newer appliances are pretty enough to make you want to keep one by your bedside, like Michael Scott in that one episode of "The Office." (Well, maybe not, considering what happens to his foot.)