12 Impressive Chain Cheeseburgers From Non-Burger Restaurants

When you're thinking about (or, if you're burger-obsessed, "constantly daydreaming about") wolfing down a hamburger, you might be thinking of grabbing one from the countless number of fast food burger joints scattered across the U.S. And that makes sense, as burger and sandwich shops make up the largest single segment of the 790 million dollar fast food industry, accounting for 35.91% of all sales, according to one 2025 survey (via Fortune Business Insights). And that's a lot of burgers.

But just because there are a ton of fast and convenient burger chains out there, that doesn't mean they're serving the best burgers. (Which is why it might be useful to have a guide to American burger chains ranked from worst to best.) Also, that doesn't mean that burger chains have a monopoly on great hamburgers, as there are a number of other restaurants that offer their versions of this American diet staple. Here are some chain restaurants that aren't known for their burgers, but serve up delicious ones, nonetheless.