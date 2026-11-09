What A Dozen Eggs Cost The Year You Were Born

We're all still recovering from the dark days of "eggflation." When avian flu drove the price of eggs sky-high in 2025, the effects were felt in homes and kitchens everywhere. Even though the average price of a carton has returned to relative normality since then, that sharp spike showed just how reliant on eggs we are as a society. It's reassuring then — and perhaps quite surprising — that, when adjusted for inflation, eggs from past decades cost proportionately more than they do in 2026.

We found the average price of eggs per decade. Information from 1940 to 1979 was based on research done by the Chicago Tribune, and figures from 1980 to the 2010s were largely based on data provided by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Though exact prices varied by region and BLS numbers tended to be a few cents higher than those from The Chicago Tribune, finding the mean price for each 10-year segment gives a succinct idea of what you were paying for a dozen eggs at any given point during the period. We then assigned that average to January of the middle year of each decade (1945, 1955, 1965, and so on) and converted it to 2026 dollars using the official BLS Consumer Price Index Inflation Calculator.

Thus, the following is what you were likely to pay for a carton had you been born within that decade (or, rather, what the grownups responsible for feeding you shelled out). It's not just an examination of raw numbers but an egg-shaped window into the past.