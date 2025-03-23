Can Powdered Eggs Ever Replace Real Eggs?

Powdered eggs can be a stealthy secret weapon to keep in your kitchen. Of course, they can be a lifesaver if you ever find yourself without electricity for an extended period of time since they can sit in the pantry without spoiling, ready to use whenever you need them. You can also stock up on powdered eggs if you ever find them at a good price, something you can't really do with fresh.

To use powdered eggs, all you have to do is follow the package's directions. Exact instructions will depend on the brand, but a typical product will have you combine 2 tablespoons of water with 1 tablespoon of dried egg powder to make the equivalent of one fresh egg. This can be pre-mixed and added in with your wet ingredients when cooking or baking. If you're making a well-seasoned egg scramble or an omelet, you'll probably want to mix up the equivalent of two or three eggs.

Some people complain they can taste a difference between fresh and powdered eggs, but I've seen powdered eggs used in breakfast restaurants and never seen the eggs sent back. In fact, I've heard people go up to the kitchen staff to ask how they got their scrambled eggs so smooth. Since the thick part of the egg white and the thinner egg white all get pulverized into an even powder, some people might actually prefer the texture of dried eggs — it beats getting the egg ick.