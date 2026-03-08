The Walmart Egg Scandal That Proved 'Organic' Isn't Always What It's Cracked Up To Be

Even under strict USDA labeling laws, some companies still mislead consumers into thinking they're getting a certain type of product when they're really not. Walmart's private-label organic egg controversy is just one example. In January 2018, the egg supplier behind Walmart's Organic Marketside cage-free eggs — Cal-Maine Foods — was sued by a shopper who alleged the eggs were falsely advertised. The lawsuit sought reimbursement for consumers who paid premium prices for eggs they believed were from hens with legitimate outdoor access.

The carton's main labeling read: "organic cage free brown eggs." At the same time, the subhead messaging stated, "Hens raised on certified organic feed. Free to roam, nest, and perch in protected barn with outdoor access." These qualities are what consumers are willing to pay extra for because it suggests they're getting a higher standard of animal care under USDA organic regulations. At the time of the lawsuit, a dozen Organic Marketside cage-free eggs cost $3.97, while a dozen Great Value conventional eggs cost $1.86. However, upon investigation of a Cal-Maine Foods organic egg facility in Kansas, the hens were discovered to be living in conditions that didn't reflect the marketing claims, which meant consumers were paying a premium price for nothing.

Per allegations in the lawsuit, hundreds of thousands of hens were crowded in large, multi-level barns where they were not "free to roam," let alone able to peck the ground. The "outdoor access" referenced by the company reportedly consisted of screen-covered porches attached to the barns. It's worth noting that this type of enclosed, year-round set-up does meet the federal guidelines for organic labeling.