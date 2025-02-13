What Does It Mean When Chicken And Eggs Are 'Pasture-Raised'?

I can remember strolling past a few chicken and egg packages marked as pasture-raised, wondering what that meant, and questioning why it even mattered in terms of the pricing. I eventually wrote it off without giving it a second thought ... but then a little bit of FOMO kicked in, and I decided to see what it was all about.

Pasture-raised refers to chickens that regularly have access to outdoor spaces where they can forage naturally. These birds roam the open pastures, eating grass, bugs, and other natural goodies. A pasture-raised lifestyle is associated with healthier, more nutrient-rich eggs and meat, not to mention better treatment for the animals.

There is a catch though — the USDA had not been regulating the pasture-raised label. However, it did introduce some guidelines this year to help clarify exactly what the term should mean. Despite these efforts, some organizations still feel that it is inefficient because these "stricter" guidelines are merely suggestions and not obligatory.

So, in essence, this means that the term can vary from farm to farm, leaving consumers to rely on certifications like Certified Humane to ensure they're getting truly pasture-raised products. Even if you're not a fan of eggs, it helps to know what the labels mean in case someone you know has considered buying them. Understanding what goes into this label can help you make more informed choices at the grocery store.