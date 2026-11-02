The New Costco Baking Gift Set Members Are Racing To Find: 'Tried So Hard To Find These But To No Avail'

Gift hunting season is upon us, and the perfect set for the baker in your life was just spotted at Costco. Social media user and Costco enthusiast @discovering_costco recently stumbled across a gift set featuring an essential baking ingredient that nearly everyone stocks in their pantry: vanilla extract. They posted a video displaying the kit, which contains four 2-ounce bottles of precious vanilla from different countries — Madagascar, Mexico, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea — and costs $27.99. (That is actually a great price for vanilla extract, considering it tends to be an expensive and coveted ingredient, by the way.)

What's also notable is that the collection comes from Nielsen-Massey, the well-regarded vanilla specialist. Nielsen-Massey is a vanilla company many bakers swear by, including celebrity chef Ina Garten, with a solid reputation for high-quality imports and extracts. The problem right now is that this gift set is apparently not easy to find, with one Instagram commenter lamenting, "This was definitely not in mine. I, and two lovely customer service associates tried so hard to find these but to no avail." Other users were reporting the same issue in the comments, saying stock for the vanilla appeared to be scarce.