The Alcohol Swap Your Vanilla Extract Deserves
Vanilla extract is that one ingredient in your pantry you never think about until it's missing. At its heart, vanilla extract is simply vanilla beans and alcohol, yet it's one of the most widely used ingredients in baking sweets and even some cooking (have you ever added a drop or two to your tomato sauce?). However, not all vanilla extract is created equal because the type of alcohol can make all the difference.
Store-bought versions and even most homemade recipes typically rely on vodka, a neutral spirit that lets the vanilla take center stage — a noble and respectable idea, to be sure. But what if your vanilla extract could offer more? Enter bourbon, the boozy, game-changing swap for this common baking staple that changes everything by adding depth and warmth, turning your baked goods into next-level treats.
Bourbon vanilla extract brings a rich flavor profile — think notes of caramel, vanilla (of course), and subtle oak — that vodka just can't replicate. For those who've wondered why vanilla is so expensive, it's largely due to the intricate process of growing and harvesting the beans. But making your own vanilla extract is a surprisingly simple and cost-effective way to maximize flavor while avoiding additives and artificial colors. Ready to ditch the vodka and embrace bourbon? Let's break down how it's done and why it's worth the (minimal) effort.
How to make bourbon vanilla extract
Making vanilla extract is as easy as it is rewarding. Start with high-quality vanilla beans or splits (vanilla beans that have split at the tip). Tahitian beans are ideal for their fruity notes, while Mexican beans bring a spicier, more robust flavor. Splits are definitely my recommendation: They don't look as lovely as intact beans, but because they're dry, you're getting more concentrated vanilla for your buck.
To make bourbon vanilla extract, you'll place the seeds in a clean glass bottle and add bourbon — preferably one with warm, rich flavors — instead of vodka. Seal the bottle, give it a good shake, and store it in a cool dark place for a minimum of 6 weeks. The longer it's stored, the more intense the flavor becomes.
Why choose bourbon over vodka? Bourbon adds depth and complexity to the extract, making it perfect for recipes like vanilla custards, French toast, or even moistening cakes. Homemade extract also eliminates the worry of any unwanted additives, and you can use it in cooking without worrying about a DUI unless you're drinking it straight from the bottle, which will get you plastered and would not be a pleasant experience.
Ultimately, this small swap to bourbon ensures that your vanilla extract stands out in flavor and quality. Give it a try — your cookies will thank you, and your guests will love you.