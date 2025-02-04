The Alcohol Swap Your Vanilla Extract Deserves

Vanilla extract is that one ingredient in your pantry you never think about until it's missing. At its heart, vanilla extract is simply vanilla beans and alcohol, yet it's one of the most widely used ingredients in baking sweets and even some cooking (have you ever added a drop or two to your tomato sauce?). However, not all vanilla extract is created equal because the type of alcohol can make all the difference.

Store-bought versions and even most homemade recipes typically rely on vodka, a neutral spirit that lets the vanilla take center stage — a noble and respectable idea, to be sure. But what if your vanilla extract could offer more? Enter bourbon, the boozy, game-changing swap for this common baking staple that changes everything by adding depth and warmth, turning your baked goods into next-level treats.

Bourbon vanilla extract brings a rich flavor profile — think notes of caramel, vanilla (of course), and subtle oak — that vodka just can't replicate. For those who've wondered why vanilla is so expensive, it's largely due to the intricate process of growing and harvesting the beans. But making your own vanilla extract is a surprisingly simple and cost-effective way to maximize flavor while avoiding additives and artificial colors. Ready to ditch the vodka and embrace bourbon? Let's break down how it's done and why it's worth the (minimal) effort.