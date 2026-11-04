The Best Trader Joe's Frozen Pizza On Shelves Tastes Like Delivery

"It's not delivery, it's DiGiorno." So goes the famous tagline for the Nestlé-owned frozen pizza brand, even though it honestly doesn't taste all that much like delivery. Maybe it's unfair to expect too much from frozen pizza, but Trader Joe's is proof you can get restaurant-quality pizza, or something pretty darn close to it, right from the freezer aisle. Case in point: Trader Joe's Detroit Style Uncured Pepperoni Pizza, which we ranked the very best frozen pizza you can get at Trader Joe's.

Of course, your mileage may vary depending on how much of a fan you are of Detroit-style pizza. If you favor pizza on the thin and crispy side, you may very well find yourself overwhelmed by this one even if you cut it into those cute little squares. But those of you who give it a try will likely be impressed. We said: "It had the signature focaccia-style crust with crispy edges that Detroit-style pizza is known for. The airy crust was smothered in a blend of Parmesan, Romano, and mozzarella cheeses. The rectangular pie came in its own baking pan, which was sprinkled with cheese before the dough was added to recreate the crispy, oily bottom crust of a Detroit-style pizza." Who could possibly resist?