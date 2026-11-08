17 Marie Callender's Frozen Meals Ranked By Least To Most Nutrition
Pulling together a meal can sometimes feel like a massive undertaking. You're imagining yourself spending an hour-plus in the kitchen, chopping and dicing fresh ingredients before roasting, sautéing, boiling, and baking your way to a dinner that may or may not turn out all that great, depending on your patience and skills. It's all too easy to turn to more convenient options instead — in other words, frozen meals.
Luckily, while frozen meals are very much on the processed side, they aren't necessarily "bad" for you across the board. Some can even be quite high-quality. You don't need to buy some of the pricier brands, either. Instead, you can rely on long-standing, family-favorite brands that provide hearty comfort food, like Marie Callender's.
To help you make the best choices for your unique health goals and needs, though, we're ranking more than a dozen Marie Callender's frozen meals from least to most nutritious. See our ranking methodology at the end for more info.
17. Salisbury steak
Salisbury steak may be old-school and a bit of an acquired taste, but if you love it, you know that it can really bring those cozy, comfort food vibes. Marie Callender's frozen Salisbury steak meal comes with a side of mac and cheese and roasted potatoes — and it does indeed come with a few health benefits and nutrients, including 6 grams of fiber, 21 grams of protein, 10% of your daily calcium, and 20% of both your daily iron and potassium.
So, why does this meal fall to the bottom of our list? In addition to containing 510 calories (which, while not at all high for an entire meal, is definitely on the high side for Marie Callender's frozen meals), the dinner also comes with 9 grams of saturated fat (45% of what it's recommended you eat in a day) and 55 milligrams of cholesterol. The real kicker is sodium. With a whopping 1,400 milligrams, or 61% of your daily recommended intake, this is the highest-sodium frozen meal in our lineup.
16. Sweet and sour chicken
Sweet and sour chicken is often one of the least healthy things you can buy at your local Chinese restaurant, and the same is true when you're browsing your options in the frozen food aisle. Marie Callender's sweet and sour chicken contains battered chicken in a sweet and sour sauce, plus veggies and rice. It also contains a whole lotta sodium and sugar.
Yes, there's some good stuff: 4 grams of fiber, 16 grams of protein, 15% of your daily iron, and 10% of your potassium. However, the 1,070 milligrams of sodium (nearly half of what you should consume daily) and 28 grams of sugar (22 grams of which are added sugar, so 44% of your daily recommended amount) push this meal to the near-bottom of our list.
Just how much sugar is 28 grams? Well, 1 gram of sugar is equal to about ¼ of a teaspoon. That means eating this meal is roughly equivalent to munching down on 7 teaspoons of sugar. For context, you'll find less sugar in a Hershey's milk chocolate bar.
15. Country fried pork and gravy
No one looks at a plate of country fried pork and gravy and thinks that it's the picture of health, and they're not going to think it when looking at Marie Callender's frozen country fried pork and gravy dinner, which comes with a big serving of mashed potatoes, either. The meal delivers 14 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber, plus 15% of your daily potassium, but you also get some less impressive nutritional values, too, including 9 grams of saturated fat, 1,300 milligrams of sodium, and 55 milligrams of cholesterol. It also contains 2 grams of sugar, but no added sugar.
You'll notice that this dinner's nutrition profile is almost identical to the country fried chicken and gravy coming up next, except this meal contains slightly less protein and fiber (by a mere 1 gram each) and nearly 200 milligrams more sodium. That means the country fried pork and gravy has to take a lower spot on our list when ranking the meals based on nutrition.
14. Country fried chicken and gravy
Marie Callender's country fried chicken and gravy is served alongside buttered corn and mashed potatoes. As mentioned, this meal is pretty much the same as the country fried pork with a few minor improvements. You get 4 grams of fiber, 15 grams of protein, and 15% of your daily potassium. You do, however, also get 1,130 milligrams of sodium and 6 grams of saturated fat (which is, admittedly, less than its pork counterpart).
It's worth noting that this meal additionally contains 8 grams of sugar, which seems like a lot compared to the 2 grams in the country fried pork (though definitely less than what's in some other meals on this list). That said, those 8 grams are not "added" sugar (of which the meal actually contains 0 grams). Added sugars are what many health experts suggest cutting back on, as they provide no nutritional value and often feature as ingredients like corn syrup.
13. Cheesy bacon chicken
If you weren't reading the boxes carefully in the frozen foods aisle, you might just accidentally pick up Marie Callender's cheesy bacon chicken meal, thinking it was the country fried chicken and gravy instead. The two chicken dishes certainly bear a strong resemblance, with the star of the show being a breaded chicken patty covered in a sauce that looks an awful lot like gravy.
The nutrition profiles for the two dishes are pretty similar, too, but the cheesy bacon chicken performs better in just a few areas, with more fiber (5 grams), more protein (18 grams), 15% of your potassium, and 10% of your calcium. While this one contains 20 grams of fat, it contains the same amount of saturated fat (6 grams). It also contains less overall sugar. The sodium is, unfortunately, still high, at 1,260 milligrams, so the cheesy bacon chicken meal still isn't ideal overall.
12. Meat loaf and gravy
The Marie Callender's meat loaf and gravy is packaged with sides of mashed potatoes and corn, and comes with 4 grams of fiber, 18 grams of protein, 15% of your daily potassium, and 10% of your daily iron. The meal is only 370 calories.
For the not-so-nutritious aspects, you have 15 grams of fat, 6 grams of which are saturated (30% of your daily value). Then there's 1,260 milligrams of sodium, and 55 milligrams of cholesterol. While there are 10 grams of sugar, this sugar content again comes with an asterisk, as only 1 gram is from added sugars.
It's difficult to say whether this meat loaf is better or worse than the aforementioned cheesy bacon chicken, as they do have very similar numbers. However, the lower overall fat content seals the deal and allows this meat loaf to sneak ahead in the rankings.
11. Sweet and spicy BBQ chicken
This Marie Callender's meal is actually the one with the highest overall sugar content on our list at 33 grams. So, why is it not further down among the less-nutritious options? The fact is, this meal has enough going for it that it ekes ahead a bit.
The sweet and spicy BBQ chicken comes with a side of roasted sweet potatoes, bell peppers, and corn. You get 5 grams of fiber, 17 grams of protein, 10% of your iron, and 15% of your potassium. Additionally, the meal is relatively low-cal at 350 calories, and with 5 grams of fat (including 1.5 grams of saturated fat) and 930 milligrams of sodium, it definitely outperforms some of the meals.
Of those aforementioned 33 grams of sugar, 20 grams are added sugar. As such, if we're looking solely at added sugars, the sweet and spicy BBQ chicken is a more nutritious choice than the sweet and sour chicken, even if its sugar content is higher.
10. Italiano lasagna
Marie Callender's Italiano lasagna is one big slice of cheesy, pasta goodness, and it probably offers more nutrition and fewer downsides than you might think. Yes, it's high in sodium at 1,020 milligrams (then again, it's processed frozen food — a lot of sodium is pretty much par for the course), and it's not the strongest in the fat department at 16 total grams, including 7 grams of saturated fat. There are also 8 grams of sugar (2 grams of added sugar) and 55 milligrams of cholesterol.
All that said, it's relatively low in calories at 370 and contains 18 grams of protein, which is about a third of what most individuals need per day. Then, it also has 35% of your daily calcium, 15% of your iron, and 10% of your potassium. The downsides do keep the item lower on our list, but you can probably tell as we go through these meals that things are improving when you contrast the pros and cons.
9. Spaghetti with meat sauce
If you're shopping for a Marie Callender's frozen Italian classic, it can be difficult to choose between the Italiano lasagna and the spaghetti with meat sauce. That's not only because the two are both so tasty, but also because they're fairly similar in terms of nutrition — though the spaghetti ultimately wins.
While the spaghetti with meat sauce has more calories (470), fat (19 grams), and sodium (1,050 milligrams), it is significantly lower in cholesterol, at 35 milligrams. It also contains less saturated fat, at 6 grams overall. Additionally, it has more iron, with 20% of your daily recommended intake. It still contains 10% of your potassium and calcium, and comes with more fiber and protein, at 4 grams and 19 grams, respectively.
When looking at sugar content, the spaghetti does contain 8 grams, but only 2 of those are from added sugars. Accordingly, spaghetti with meat sauce may be a better pick for shoppers seeking a protein-packed option but aren't worried about other downsides negating their efforts.
8. Lemon and herb chicken
The lemon and herb chicken meal from Marie Callender's definitely looks healthy at first glance. It's grilled chicken on a bed of orzo, with some blistered cherry tomatoes and green beans. While this meal does have its upsides — 22 grams of protein is an impressive feat, and it contains only 340 calories — it also has a few downsides.
For one, the meal only contains 3 grams of fiber. It has only 10% of your iron, which is less than many other Marie Callender's meals. It's also higher in fat than some meals, with 10 grams of fat and 4.5 grams of saturated fat. While the sodium content isn't comparatively too high at 930 milligrams, there are still 5 grams of sugar, with 1 gram from added sugars.
Where this meal really falls off is in the cholesterol. It has more cholesterol than any other meal on this list, at 70 milligrams. As such, despite its positive qualities, this meal falls down a bit in the rankings.
7. Honey roasted turkey breast
As far as proteins go, turkey is one of the leanest and healthiest options you could choose, and that is reflected in this honey roasted turkey breast meal from Marie Callender's, which also contains mashed potatoes and gravy, as well as steamed vegetables. The meal is — at least compared to the meals we've looked at thus far — relatively low in fat, at 6 grams (3 grams of which are saturated), while also being higher in protein than many, at 18 grams. Plus, the meal is significantly lower in calories than many others, at 260. It also contains 4 grams of fiber and 15% of your daily recommended potassium.
The unfortunate news is that the meal also includes 1,180 milligrams of sodium (more than half of your recommended sodium intake) and 45 milligrams of cholesterol. Plus, there are 8 grams of sugar, 5 of which are from added sugars, which make up 10% of your daily recommended added sugar intake.
6. Roasted turkey breast and stuffing
If you're deciding between two turkey meals from Marie Callender's, you might just opt for the roasted turkey breast and stuffing meal instead, as it comes with a few key improvements to the turkey, mashed potatoes, and veg, and also includes stuffing. It still has the same 4 grams of fiber and 18 grams of protein, as well as 15% of your potassium, but it also comes with slightly more iron (10% of your daily recommended intake rather than 6%).
This roasted turkey breast and stuffing meal is also lower in calories (240), saturated fat (2 grams), cholesterol (40 milligrams), and sugar (5 grams, 2 of which are from added sugars). Unfortunately, you do still get the same amount of sodium across both meals. At 1,180 milligrams, eating this frozen dinner accounts for just over half of your daily sodium.
5. Fettuccini with chicken and broccoli
You might be surprised to see Marie Callender's fettuccini with chicken and broccoli so well-ranked on this list, particularly if you often think of fettuccini as a dish that's fatty and calorie-rich, and one of the unhealthiest things to order at an Italian restaurant. While it is true that this meal comes with a higher amount of calories and fat than some of the other dinners we've discussed (each serving contains 440 calories and 18 grams of fat, including 6 grams of saturated fat, which is 30% of your daily recommended amount), it's also lower in sodium than some, with 1,070 milligrams.
Where this meal shines is the protein. This pasta has 25 grams of protein — a significant chunk of the recommended daily amount — making it the highest-protein meal in our ranking. Otherwise, the frozen dinner contains 65 milligrams of cholesterol; 6 total grams of sugar (with less than 1 gram from added sugars); 15% each of your calcium, iron, and potassium; and 4 grams of fiber.
4. Slow roasted beef
The slow roasted beef meal from Marie Callender's, which comes with chunks of beef smothered in gravy, served on mashed potatoes and with a side of green beans and carrots, sneaks into one of the top spots thanks to a few factors. Like the above fettuccini, it still doesn't have much fiber (4 grams), and is relatively low in protein (14 grams) and iron (10%).
However, if you're not necessarily trying to eat more protein or vitamins and minerals, and you're more so wanting to minimize your intake of certain dietary components, you may prefer this meal. It's very low-calorie at 240 calories and contains 7 grams of fat (including 3.5 grams of saturated fat). Furthermore, the meal is lower in sodium (1,060 milligrams), cholesterol (45 milligrams), and sugar (5 grams, with absolutely none from added sugars).
3. Garlic butter steak bites with vegetables
The phrase "garlic butter" doesn't exactly gel with most people's idea of supreme health, but the garlic butter steak bites with vegetables meal from Marie Callender's nevertheless ends up pretty high on our list of the brand's most nutritious frozen meals for a few key reasons — and it mostly comes down to what this meal doesn't have.
To start, it's lower in sodium than any other meal on our list thus far, at 740 milligrams. While that's still a sizeable chunk of what you should ideally be consuming each day, it could be worse. It's also lower in calories than many of the options on this list at 280 calories and contains 14 grams of fat (6 grams of saturated fat), 55 milligrams of cholesterol, and 5 grams of sugar (0 grams of which are added sugar).
All the while, you do get some good stuff in there, too. You'll enjoy 13 grams of protein, plus 15% of your daily iron and potassium. There are 4 grams of dietary fiber, too.
2. Chicken marinara
The chicken marinara meal from Marie Callender's — which consists of grilled chicken, pasta with tomatoes and cheese, and broccoli — continues the trend towards higher-protein, Italian-inspired meals, with 20 grams. It improves upon the most recently mentioned pasta dish (the fettuccini) in a few areas, too. That includes fewer calories (410), less fat (13 grams, including 4.5 grams of saturated fat), less cholesterol (45 milligrams), more iron and potassium (20% each of your suggested daily intake), and more fiber (5 grams). There's also a respectable amount of calcium, at 10%.
The meal also has one of the lowest amounts of sodium out of all the meals on this list, at 900 milligrams (not that great, at 39% of your daily value, but definitely better than some). This meal contains 2 grams of added sugar but still has a relatively decent nutritional profile.
1. Steak and roasted potatoes
You'll quickly see what makes the steak and roasted potatoes meal, which also comes with mushroom gravy and green beans, stand out. Yes, it shares similarities with some other Marie Callender's meals on this list, with its 5 grams of fiber, 5 grams of sugar (0 grams of which are added sugar), 15 grams of protein, 15% of your iron, and 20% of your potassium. However, it is the lowest-calorie meal on this list, at 220 calories.
It also has the lowest amount of sodium of any other meal on this list, at 600 milligrams, as well as the least amount of fat, at 4.5 grams (1.5 grams of which are saturated fat). It also has one of the lowest amounts of cholesterol at 35 milligrams. If you're looking for a frozen meal with a good blend of nutrients and the fewest nutritional downsides, the steak and roasted potato meal delivers.
Methodology
This ranking was compiled by comparing and contrasting frozen dinners on the Marie Callender's website and looking at each meal's nutrition profile and the totals for fiber, protein, vitamins and minerals, fat (particularly saturated fat), sodium, cholesterol, and sugar (with a primary focus on added sugar rather than the overall total). Then, each item was weighed according to its relative benefits and its negative attributes to decide its ranking on this list.