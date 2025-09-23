The Popular Chicken Dish You Should Pass On At A Chinese Restaurant

One ordering mistake you might make at a Chinese restaurant is not sharing your food with the other guests in your party. (How else can you taste more than one entree?) But another one involves ordering the wrong items. According to Maricel Gentile, owner of Maricel's Kitchen and author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook," one thing you should definitely skip is sweet-and-sour chicken. "Cantonese sweet-and-sour is an authentic dish, but what we often see in the United States is a magnified version of just one part of the flavor profile," she explained. "Cantonese cooking is about harmony, not excess."

Sweet-and-sour dishes do exist in traditional Chinese cooking, although they're usually made with pork or fish instead of chicken. Gentile described them as being more vinegary, less sugary, and lighter than the version we're used to in the States. "Sweet-and-sour became one of the bridge dishes that introduced Americans to Chinese flavors. Cantonese immigrants adapted their food to fit what local diners expected: sweeter flavors, fried foods, and colorful presentation," she said.

Gentile advised making your own sweet-and-sour chicken since, as she said, "When you cook it yourself, the dish becomes not only tastier, but also more nourishing." (Aldi chicken tenders are perfect for sweet-and-sour chicken, as a quick and easy shortcut.) The recipe, however, needs to combine sweet, sour, and savory elements. "Most restaurant versions are overly sweet, neon in color, and heavy with batter and oil. They lose the balance of flavors that make Cantonese cooking so special. The sauce often becomes syrupy instead of bright and layered," Gentile noted. "When that balance is lost, the dish feels cloying instead of satisfying."