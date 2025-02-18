The Common Ordering Mistake You're Making At Chinese Restaurants

I love Asian cuisine, and Chinese food has always been there for me — an under-appreciated companion that I learned to love properly in adulthood, especially on days I don't feel like cooking. I remember ordering food with my family as a kid, and each person would get their own dish and we'd eat separately without a second thought. I now know the error of our ways, and with my own family, I possess the attentiveness to do Chinese the right way! No more aimless orders without a purpose or plan ... you have to be intentional. Settling for only one entrée every time you visit a Chinese restaurant is just plain wrong, and when you know better, you do better!

Half the joy of eating Chinese is sharing the litany of dishes with friends and family. Along those same lines, did you know that traditional meals at Chinese restaurants are designed for group dining, where everyone orders a few delicious items to create a smorgasbord of balanced flavors, textures, and aromas? They say it strengthens social bonds in our communities and highlights our need for human connection.

By sticking to a single dish, you're missing out on the full experience. Think about it ... you could enjoy the crispy perfection of General Tso's chicken while you delight in the spicy depth of mapo tofu, all while pairing them with a teriyaki-infused vegetable stir-fry. With this approach, you get the best of all worlds without the letdown of having to commit to just one.

And guess what? It's cheaper! Splitting a variety of plates with friends or family gives you the chance to sample everything without overspending. So, the next time you head to your favorite Chinese spot, grab a few friends, order a variety of dishes, and have at it.