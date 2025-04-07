The Aldi Chicken Tenders That Are Perfect For Quick Sweet And Sour Chicken

Sweet and sour chicken is a takeout classic, with its mass appeal combo of crispy chicken bites and double-flavor-punch sauce. But trying to recreate it at home can mean a time-consuming process of cutting up, breading, and frying chicken. Or you could head to Aldi instead — unless you're in one of the 11 U.S. states that doesn't have an Aldi, of course – and pick up its frozen Honey Battered Breast Tenders. They are perfect to coat with sauce for an easy sweet and sour chicken without all the work.

The tenders from Aldi's Kirkland private brand are described on the package as "tender shaped chicken breast patties with rib meat coated in a sweet honey batter," (per the company's website) and sell online for around $5.79 for a 25 ½ ounce bag. They have a long shape with rounded ends, and an off-center indention that makes them look vaguely like a chicken drumstick. The tenders can be heated in the oven or microwave, although the bag says the oven is preferred – but you could also use an air fryer to make them super crispy.

The battered tenders have many fans online, and so does using them for sweet and sour chicken. But some others say they're too sweet — one Redditor posted the take, "Are these cupcake flavored fish sticks?!!" There are also complaints that the shaped pieces have a processed texture more like chicken nuggets than tenders. It's listed as boneless chicken breast with rib meat on the ingredients list.