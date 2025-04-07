The Aldi Chicken Tenders That Are Perfect For Quick Sweet And Sour Chicken
Sweet and sour chicken is a takeout classic, with its mass appeal combo of crispy chicken bites and double-flavor-punch sauce. But trying to recreate it at home can mean a time-consuming process of cutting up, breading, and frying chicken. Or you could head to Aldi instead — unless you're in one of the 11 U.S. states that doesn't have an Aldi, of course – and pick up its frozen Honey Battered Breast Tenders. They are perfect to coat with sauce for an easy sweet and sour chicken without all the work.
The tenders from Aldi's Kirkland private brand are described on the package as "tender shaped chicken breast patties with rib meat coated in a sweet honey batter," (per the company's website) and sell online for around $5.79 for a 25 ½ ounce bag. They have a long shape with rounded ends, and an off-center indention that makes them look vaguely like a chicken drumstick. The tenders can be heated in the oven or microwave, although the bag says the oven is preferred – but you could also use an air fryer to make them super crispy.
The battered tenders have many fans online, and so does using them for sweet and sour chicken. But some others say they're too sweet — one Redditor posted the take, "Are these cupcake flavored fish sticks?!!" There are also complaints that the shaped pieces have a processed texture more like chicken nuggets than tenders. It's listed as boneless chicken breast with rib meat on the ingredients list.
How to sauce the honey battered tenders
The simplest way to make sweet and sour chicken with Aldi's Honey Battered Breast Tenders is to cover them with store-bought sweet and sour sauce. You can dress the sauce up more like traditional takeout by mixing it with bell peppers, pineapple chunks, and onions that have been lightly sauteed. Alternatively, you can get another popular Chinese takeout flavor by using jarred sauce to make a version of General Tso's chicken (which has a fascinating history) or have the tenders with orange sauce instead — or dip them in duck sauce, which definitely does not have any duck in it.
You could also use the time while the chicken is heating to whip up a quick homemade sweet and sour sauce. Its standard ingredients include sugar and vinegar along with soy sauce, ketchup, and often cornstarch as a thickener. Zhush up the sauce by incorporating brown sugar, rice vinegar, or pineapple juice. If you think the tenders are a little too sweet, try adding a little hot sauce to the sweet and sour to temper the overall flavor. Serve the chicken traditionally over rice, or with egg rolls or fries instead as a different starchy side. You could also skip the carbs and plate it with stir-fried mixed vegetables or broccoli.
If you'd like to have the Honey Battered tenders another way that isn't all about the sweet and sour flavors, then try dipping them in a sauce that will balance and contrast with their sweet flavor. Spicy mustard, tangy barbecue sauce, creamy ranch dressing, or tangy and peppery Alabama white sauce would all work well.