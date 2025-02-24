What Part Of The Duck Is In Duck Sauce?
One of my fondest memories from childhood is ordering Chinese takeout, getting my fried rice, and then rummaging through the carry-out bag, praying that my dad remembered to ask for duck sauce. I thought it was the perfect complement to the rice, and it never crossed my mind that actual duck might be in the sauce. (Gross.)
So, given the name, did any duck parts creep their way into the condiment? The answer is no: Duck sauce contains no duck. The origin of its name comes from its similarity to another condiment that was used for duck dishes in Chinese culture.
Duck sauce is usually made from some combination of apricots, peaches, or plums, and its flavor profile balances fruity sweetness with a hint of acidity, so it's an ideal complement to rich, savory dishes. Duck sauce is delicious with deep-fried, crispy items like egg rolls, but it's also tasty with spring rolls and Peking duck. A lot of folks confuse it with sweet and sour sauce, but they are two very different sauces.
Despite the absence of any connection to duck meat, the name stuck, and is a very recognizable term in Chinese-American takeout culture. Here's how duck sauce became a household staple and what makes it so versatile.
The origins of duck sauce
Duck sauce was created in the United States, and isn't something you'd find in traditional Chinese cooking. It's a variation of Chinese plum sauce, which is used with roasted duck and other savory dishes. Plum sauce is made with plums, ginger, garlic, and vinegar, but when Chinese immigrants started making food for Americans, they had to make some changes. Instead of plums, they used fruits like apricots and peaches, which were easier to find in the U.S. They also made the sauce thicker and sweeter, which matched Americans' tastes for condiments like barbecue sauce and ketchup.
By the 1950s, duck sauce had become an accepted element of Chinese-American takeout. Single-use packets came into use in 1955, making it easier to hand out with takeout orders. Companies like W.Y. Industries started mass-producing packets of soy sauce, mustard, hot sauce, and duck sauce, and by the 1990s, they were making hundreds of millions every year.
Even though it's called duck sauce, most people don't use it with duck. It's more commonly paired with fried foods like crab rangoon. Duck sauce today remains a symbol of Chinese-American takeout and how traditional recipes were adapted to suit American tastes.
How to make duck sauce at home
Making duck sauce at home is really easy, and doesn't require anything special to make it. The main ingredient is fruit — apricots, peaches, or plums work great. You can use fresh fruit, canned fruit, or even jam if that's what you have on hand. Vinegar will lend tang to the sauce, while a bit of sugar will sweeten it up.
To make it more flavorful, you can mix in a splash of soy sauce and maybe a pinch of ginger or garlic powder. If you like your sauces a little spicy, you can add a tiny bit of chili flakes, but that's totally optional. Once everything is in the pot, just cook it over low heat until it thickens into a smooth, sticky sauce.
Making duck sauce at home allows you to adjust the taste to your own preferences. If you want it a bit more pungent, add more vinegar and cut back on the sugar. When you're done, you'll have a homemade sauce that's perfect as a glaze for takeout-style Chinese food, especially chicken or pork. It's fresh, tasty, and way more fun than relying on takeout packets (of which there are never enough, by the way).