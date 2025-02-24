What Part Of The Duck Is In Duck Sauce?

One of my fondest memories from childhood is ordering Chinese takeout, getting my fried rice, and then rummaging through the carry-out bag, praying that my dad remembered to ask for duck sauce. I thought it was the perfect complement to the rice, and it never crossed my mind that actual duck might be in the sauce. (Gross.)

So, given the name, did any duck parts creep their way into the condiment? The answer is no: Duck sauce contains no duck. The origin of its name comes from its similarity to another condiment that was used for duck dishes in Chinese culture.

Duck sauce is usually made from some combination of apricots, peaches, or plums, and its flavor profile balances fruity sweetness with a hint of acidity, so it's an ideal complement to rich, savory dishes. Duck sauce is delicious with deep-fried, crispy items like egg rolls, but it's also tasty with spring rolls and Peking duck. A lot of folks confuse it with sweet and sour sauce, but they are two very different sauces.

Despite the absence of any connection to duck meat, the name stuck, and is a very recognizable term in Chinese-American takeout culture. Here's how duck sauce became a household staple and what makes it so versatile.