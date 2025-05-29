7 Unhealthiest And 8 Healthiest Foods To Order At A Chinese Restaurant

Maybe you're DoorDash-ing your favorite Chinese takeout items from a revered local spot. Maybe you're stopping by the drive-thru at a national chain like Panda Express. Maybe you're even sitting down at a chain restaurant with a slightly more elevated atmosphere, such as P.F. Chang's, or at an upscale eatery like the Michelin-starred Wing Lei in Las Vegas. Whatever the case, there's something about Chinese food that consistently hits the spot.

So many of the cuisine's staple, savory, succulent, umami-packed dishes have become comfort foods for many diners. Plenty of diners have a go-to Chinese dish for when they're feeling under the weather (egg drop soup, anyone?), craving something easy that'll result in lots of leftovers, or — let's be honest — need help recovering from a night of shenanigans.

For all its deliciousness, Chinese takeout and chain foods do come packed with some less-than-desirable ingredients on occasion. Salty, sugary, or fatty fried foods can make it harder to stick to your health goals if consumed on a regular basis. But don't worry — there are plenty of healthful options on many menus, too. Here are some of the healthiest (and unhealthiest) dishes.