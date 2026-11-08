The Most Memorable Mamas (And Papas) In Food And Drink History

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We have a few affectionate names for mothers, but perhaps the one that hits home the most is good ol' "mama." And, the idea of a home-cooked meal can bring to mind our own mamas (or grandmamas), and the ways they add their special touches to perfect our favorite dishes. Oftentimes, someone's mama makes something so good, it needs to be shared beyond mama's own household. Some of these mamas opened their own restaurants, while others turned their secret recipes into retail products. Sometimes, there's not even a real mama behind the name at all, but still, the made-up motherly moniker seems to help evoke a sense of the comforts of home.

While there are plenty of memorable mamas, let's not forget about the proud papas out there who made their mark, too. We pay tribute to the most memorable of both, by honoring the mamas and the papas who truly made a name for themselves.