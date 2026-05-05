The Old-School Burger Chain Built By NFL Stars That Disappeared In The '80s

It's not uncommon for professional athletes to try their luck opening a restaurant after hanging up their cleats (or whatever footwear they wore to play their respective sport). They're actually uniquely well-positioned to do so: while running a restaurant is by no means cheap or easy, retired athletes generally have enough money and name recognition (at least locally) to clear those hurdles. (Hey, not all of us can get a McDonald's deal like Angel Reese.) Some are even successful enough to create a franchise (or a theme restaurant that defined the '90s, like the Official All-Star Cafe), even if it doesn't last forever — like Gino's Hamburgers, a chain started by a few football players in Maryland that started in the 1950s and lasted into the 1980s.

Gino's Hamburgers was founded in 1957 by Joe Campanella, a former linebacker for the Baltimore Colts, and his teammate, running back Alan Ameche. (There was also a non-football player, Louis Fischer, involved in the operation.) Before long, they managed to convince another Colts legend, Hall of Fame defensive end Gino Marchetti, to become a partner, eventually naming the chain after him. As the name indicates, the chain specialized in hamburgers, but it also became known for its fried chicken. In fact, Gino's was the sole franchisee for KFC in the mid-Atlantic, meaning if you were in Maryland or Delaware and you wanted some of Colonel Sanders' famous chicken, you'd have to go to Gino's.