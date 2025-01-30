McDonald's Angel Reese Special Meal Is Debuting A Brand New Sauce

McDonald's last collaboration with a professional athlete was in 1992 with NBA legend Michael Jordan. You can still recreate the McJordan meal today with a barbecue bacon Quarter Pounder with mustard, onions, cheese, pickles, fries, and a drink. However, this collaboration didn't achieve the same level of success as McDonald's more recent collaboration with rapper Travis Scott in the fall of 2020. Scott's limited-edition Cactus Jack meal was also a bacon Quarter Pounder with cheese, barbecue dipping sauce, fries, and a Sprite. The collaboration was so successful, McDonald's sales increased by 4.6% during the promotion — sharply contrasting the chain's 8.7% decrease in sales in the previous quarter.

McDonald's is thrilled about its upcoming collaboration with Angel Reese along with the other big changes at McDonald's for 2025. McDonald's VP of Marketing, Brand, Content & Culture, Jennifer "JJ" Healan, said in a press release, "There's a real connection between McDonald's and basketball fans. ... We're excited to bring our legacy with basketball culture to a new generation, and partnering with Angel is only the beginning." Starting February 10, fans can indulge in this slam dunk special by ordering through the McDonald's app, in-restaurant, or at the drive-thru at participating U.S. McDonald's restaurants while supplies last.