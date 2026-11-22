Turkey Tips From 11 Celebrity Chefs For The Perfect Thanksgiving Dinner
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There's a lot riding on a Thanksgiving turkey. It's the centerpiece of the festive meal, and more times than not, it takes over the oven (and your peace of mind) for hours, if not days prior to the event. To add to it, everyone at the table has an opinion about how it should be cooked and what tastes best. It's no wonder, then, that so many of us are left stressed and confused about cooking for Thanksgiving weeks ahead of time.
The good news is that you don't have to figure it out alone. Celebrity chefs have opinions about Thanksgiving turkey on morning shows, in interviews, in cookbooks, and even in their own recipes. Thankfully, they have also been more than generous with their advice. Ina Garten, Martha Stewart, Alton Brown, Gordon Ramsay, and Jamie Oliver are just some chefs with very definite opinions on how to cook the star of your Thanksgiving table.
We gathered all the best tips — from make-ahead tricks that save you on the day to techniques that change how the bird goes into the oven. Some are quick fixes and some may need a little more planning, but at the end of it, they all leave you time to pick one or two tips to try for your best turkey yet.
Ina Garten: Carve it early and reheat it on a bed of gravy
Ina Garten understands that some of the most stressful parts of Thanksgiving are getting the turkey to the table on time and carving the turkey at the last minute. Her fix for both? Complete the carving and prep early. This method comes from her cookbook "Make It Ahead." In this recipe, which is available on Garten's website, she carves the turkey in advance and lays the slices on an ovenproof platter over a layer of gravy. All that's left to do is reheat everything together.
Garten assures us that this way ensures a moist and delicious bird that stays hot for longer. It's easy to make ahead of time, ensures the turkey is moist rather than dry, and is "SO much easier than trying to carve a hot turkey at the table!" Garten posted on Instagram.
The recipe starts with a salt rub two or three days before roasting. The turkey then roasts until done. Once the turkey has rested and been carved, the platter goes back into the oven, uncovered, for 15 to 30 minutes, until the turkey is very hot. When Garten does carve, she cuts off each breast and slices it thinly, so every piece has some meat and some skin. You can also make the gravy base ahead of time (yes, she has the recipe for this too) and refrigerate for up to a week.
Alton Brown: Cook the stuffing outside the bird
Alton Brown does not hold back when it comes to his thoughts about stuffing a turkey. "Stuffing's evil," he told NPR, and he explains why. For him, it's all about timing. A bird packed with dense, bready stuffing has to stay in the oven until the stuffing reaches the food safe temperature of at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit. By this time, Brown says, the turkey is pretty much overcooked, and you're "really now cooking the stuffing and sacrificing the bird to get the stuffing right."
Brown's recommendation is to cook the stuffing separately (whether you experiment with unusual vegetables or stick to your classic recipe) and put it in the bird once the bird is done. Radical, we know, but hear him out. He says the stuffing still picks up the turkey's juices if the bird rests with the stuffing inside for at least half an hour.
The celebrity chef has a bit of an unconventional method to achieve this as well, involving an empty bean can with both ends cut out. Brown puts the can in the cavity while the turkey roasts. When the bird comes out, he spoons the stuffing in through the can, which works like a giant funnel, and then pulls the can out. To finish, he browns the exposed end of the stuffing with a blowtorch for that perfectly golden finish.
Martha Stewart: Drape the bird in cheesecloth soaked in butter and wine
Martha Stewart's recipe for the best, juiciest turkey starts with a piece of cheesecloth. Yes, worthy of a double take, for sure. What she calls her signature process on her website promises the most perfect golden brown skin as well. For this method, you will need to combine melted butter with dry white wine, and a large piece of cheesecloth to soak in the mixture.
Once the turkey is seasoned and rubbed with butter, the cloth is squeezed out so it's very damp, then spread over the breast and about halfway down the sides, with some of it reaching the legs. During the roasting process, the cheesecloth and the exposed parts of the bird get brushed with more of the butter and wine. The final part of the cook, the cheesecloth comes off so the skin can achieve the rich golden brown skin everyone aims for.
Don't forget to let the turkey rest for at least 30 minutes before carving. According to several Thanksgiving enthusiasts, once you try Stewart's methods, you won't go back to any other recipes for the perfect holiday bird.
Geoffrey Zakarian: Spatchcock the turkey to reduce the cooking time
In case you forget to pull the turkey out of the freezer in time, Geoffrey Zakarian is here to save the day. His best Thanksgiving tip involves spatchcocking the bird once it's thawed. According to him, removing the backbone and flattening the turkey can even cut the cooking time in half. In a tip shared with Today, he suggests you cut along either side of the backbone with kitchen shears, flip the bird, press on the breastbone until you hear a crack, and tuck the wings so it lies flat. And, if you're seriously pushed for time, Zakarian suggests it's worth separating the legs, thighs, wings, and breasts and cooking them separately.
During a Food Network episode, Zakarian's demonstrates how to do Thanksgiving turkey two ways — he roasts a spatchcocked turkey and a whole one side by side, demonstrating that the spatchcocked bird cooks faster. He spatchcocks the turkey the morning before roasting, presses the breast flat under a clean kitchen towel, and leaves it uncovered in the fridge overnight to dry the skin. His recipe also calls for roasting the birds on a bed of carrots, onions, and fennel with stock and wine for the most caramelization.
Jeff Mauro: Dry brine instead of wet brine
Jeff Mauro spent years brining his turkey the hard way. The co-host of "The Kitchen" says rather than find a cooler large enough to wet brine, which can be cumbersome, he suggests a dry brine. This involves salting the bird and letting it sit in the fridge for an extended period of time. Mauro says by following this dry brine method, the turkey ends up seasoned to the bone and the white and dark meat comes out as tender as it gets. This method also gives the skin a chance to dry out, ensuring that enviable golden-brown crispness every timeB
The recipe itself (via YouTube) is wonderfully simple – and for anyone strapped for time during the holidays, this comes as a blessing. For a 12 to 14 pound turkey, Mauro uses kosher salt, processed in a food processor with pepper, granulated garlic, and herbs. Add some grated orange zest for a festive aroma and flavor, then rub it all into the bird and pop it into the fridge for three days.
While the turkey roasts and rests, Mauro recommends making his go-to gravy (adapted from his 2021 cookbook "Come On Over"). It involves a cup of chicken or turkey stock combined with strained turkey drippings for the tastiest accompaniment.
Gordon Ramsay: Slip lemon-parsley-garlic butter under the skin
Contrary to popular opinion, Gordon Ramsay considers turkey "a very delicate dainty meat" (via YouTube). His main mission when cooking the bird is to add enough fat (or protection) to keep it from drying out. For Ramsay, butter is the foundation to a good Thanksgiving turkey. In his ideal recipe, he mixes a hefty amount of softened butter with olive oil, the zest and juice of a couple of lemons, crushed garlic cloves, and a bunch of chopped flat-leaf parsley.
Half the butter goes underneath the loosened skin on the bird for flavor and moisture, but Ramsay also massages it from the outside so the meat is evenly covered. Bay leaves go under the skin of the breast, and the rest of the butter is spread over the top with salt, pepper, and a drizzle of olive oil. This can all be done a day ahead and refrigerated.
After the roasting process comes the most important part: patience. He suggests resting the turkey for at least 45 minutes to improve the overall texture before carving. Don't be afraid of the meat cooling down too much, because the piping hot gravy you made earlier will do the job to restore the heat.
Carla Hall: Break the turkey down like a chicken
Carla Hall's answer to turkey stress is to cut the bird up before it goes in the oven. "When I get a turkey, I generally break it down into 10 pieces like a chicken," she explained (via Bravo). She has a few reasons for doing this. The turkey goes into her stock, which she uses for the gravy. And once the breast comes off the bone, Hall says the white meat will be perfectly cooked and so will the dark meat, with plenty left over. By cutting the bird up first, you end up removing much of the worry about whether it will cook through evenly or safely.
Hall also recommends this method to get the most variety out of the meal. Because the turkey is in pieces, she says she can serve two different presentations from the same bird. Her ideal accompaniments include a bright gremolata of parsley, garlic, lemon zest, salt, pepper, and olive oil, which goes under the skin. For other pieces of the bird, she might caramelize onions in red wine with thyme and a little garlic until they're really dark and sweet and soft, and tuck that under the skin instead.
Bobby Flay: Make the gravy the day before
Bobby Flay has called Thanksgiving his personal Super Bowl. And for a day as important as this, he doesn't want the gravy to be a last-minute scramble. When a viewer once called in with a recurring problem about the messiness of making gravy on Thanksgiving day (amidst juggling a million other tasks), Flay acknowledged the problem. Most gravy recipes start with the bones, giblets, and drippings from a turkey that cooks that same day. His workaround, however, is to build it ahead from chicken stock, flour, salt, and pepper, finished with a little butter.
Flay recommends a flour that "cooks out very easily," and says the gravy can be thinned with more chicken broth or stock if it gets too thick (via Business Insider). Needless to say, the secret once again is patience. "Just let it cook down until you get the concentrated flavor of that stock," Flay said. "That's what's really key."
It's also Flay's rescue plan for a dry bird. If the turkey overcooks, the chef suggests tenting it with foil and letting it rest for 30 minutes. Then heat a pot of chicken or turkey stock to a simmer, slice the meat onto a platter, and ladle some of the broth over it. The slices absorb the broth and rehydrate beautifully into a juicy platter of meat.
Jamie Oliver: Buy a good meat thermometer
Ask Jamie Oliver for his best turkey advice, and the answer is a gadget. "The best bit of advice I can give you is to buy a good meat thermometer to make sure your turkey is cooked through," he told Hello! While his advice was in reference to cooking up a Christmas feast, the same rules apply when planning your Thanksgiving table.
Oliver's instructions are to stick the thermometer into the thickest part of the breast and the deepest part of the thigh. When it comes to the cooking time, there are many variables, such as the oven you have and the quality of the bird. He says to check the turkey every 30 minutes or so to ensure that the meat doesn't overcook or dry out.
Then comes the important part — the resting is just as deliberate and should be taken as seriously. Once the turkey is out of the oven, Oliver uses tongs to lift it up and drain the juices into the tray. The bigger the bird, the longer the resting period, and during this time he prefers to cover the turkey with a double layer of foil and tea towels and rests it for a couple of hours. Carving then becomes a breeze, and you are just left with the difficult choice of which juiciest slices to reach for first.
Anne Burrell: Let the turkey rest for about an hour and use that time for your oven
The late Anne Burrell's main goal when prepping for a Thanksgiving feast was to get the turkey out of the way first. For her, the star of the table should be taken care of not only because of the attention it needs, but also because it takes up valuable oven space. "When you pull the turkey out of the oven to rest for about an hour before you carve it, that is primo oven time," she told HollywoodLife. That's when she put the stuffing or mashed potatoes in to warm up, which left her free to make the gravy and everything else. "That all funnels into everything being ready to serve at the same time."
In fact, her cooking started days before Thanksgiving. Burrell described "phases" of Thanksgiving prep. About three days out, she prepped the turkey with a brining method. The night before, she set the bird on a bed of vegetables in a pan, rubbed it with herby butter, and left it uncovered in the fridge overnight, This according to her, dried the skin so it can crisp. Then on Thanksgiving morning, she said, "you just shoot the turkey right in the oven," (via Throwing Spaghetti). Additionally, stuffing can be made the day before, and potatoes can be peeled and kept in water for the creamy mashed potatoes.
Damaris Phillips: Wrap the whole bird in bacon
Damaris Phillips won "Food Network Star" and went on to host "Southern at Heart," so it's no surprise that Thanksgiving is a huge family affair for her. She is here to assure you of your best Thanksgiving turkey if you wrap the entire bird in bacon. It's a pretty straightforward method as well. Phillips covers all the exposed turkey skin with strips of bacon and makes sure to cover the tips of the wings and legs, too. Then you tent the entire bird with foil to cook.
As the bacon cooks, its fat renders and drips over the bird, so it works a bit like basting without the need to keep opening the oven door. The bacon also shields the breast, the part of the turkey that tends to dry out first, from the oven's direct heat. Just remember to take the foil off toward the end of the cook so that the bacon has time to crisp up. Wrapping the turkey in bacon adds a delicious salty smokiness as well as helping to ensure that the meat stays juicy.