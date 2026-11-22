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There's a lot riding on a Thanksgiving turkey. It's the centerpiece of the festive meal, and more times than not, it takes over the oven (and your peace of mind) for hours, if not days prior to the event. To add to it, everyone at the table has an opinion about how it should be cooked and what tastes best. It's no wonder, then, that so many of us are left stressed and confused about cooking for Thanksgiving weeks ahead of time.

The good news is that you don't have to figure it out alone. Celebrity chefs have opinions about Thanksgiving turkey on morning shows, in interviews, in cookbooks, and even in their own recipes. Thankfully, they have also been more than generous with their advice. Ina Garten, Martha Stewart, Alton Brown, Gordon Ramsay, and Jamie Oliver are just some chefs with very definite opinions on how to cook the star of your Thanksgiving table.

We gathered all the best tips — from make-ahead tricks that save you on the day to techniques that change how the bird goes into the oven. Some are quick fixes and some may need a little more planning, but at the end of it, they all leave you time to pick one or two tips to try for your best turkey yet.