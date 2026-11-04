10 Ghirardelli Chocolate Bar Flavors, Ranked
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Sometimes you eat a chocolate bar simply to satisfy a craving, and other times you choose one worthy of a good hiding place so nobody gets to it before you. There are even times when a chocolate bar can live in both of those categories. Its sweet lineup ranges from a simple bar of chocolate (milk or dark) to ones that have additions like fruit, nuts, caramel, and beyond. Ghirardelli dominates the market when it comes to a perfectly portioned square of delicious high-quality chocolate. But do you know what's even better than a Ghirardelli square? An entire chocolate bar constructed of said squares.
You may think choosing one of the various Ghirardelli chocolate bars is simple. However, when you are actually in the candy aisle taking in each and every label, the decision is not as cut-and-dried as you think. You make plans in your head before you get there and then before you know it, you are negotiating with your inner chocoholic whether or not buying multiple flavors is decisive or dangerous.
I tried 10 different Ghirardelli bars and ranked them worst to best. From plain to various flavors in one bar all vying for your attention, here's how the Ghirardelli chocolate bars stack up. Prices are accurate as of the date of publication in Boca Raton, Florida, and may vary based on the retailer or region.
10. Ghirardelli Premium Milk Caramel Crisp Milk Chocolate
Ghirardelli Premium Milk Caramel Crisp Milk Chocolate comes to the party with its own entourage of milk chocolate, crispy rice, and buttery bits of caramel. That last part is an important detail. While some chocolate bars have caramel centers that flow with the first bite, Ghirardelli takes a different approach. The caramel is mixed into the chocolate instead. The appeal of the caramel crisp milk chocolate bar lies more in its crunch factor and the different textures the crispy rice and caramel pieces add to the creamy milk chocolate base.
In theory, this Ghirardelli chocolate bar seems like an upgrade of a familiar combination found on many candy shelves. It's a welcome departure for anyone who finds a plain chocolate bar boring and monotonous. The inclusion of crisped rice gives the bar a kick of personality. I could see eating this Ghirardelli bar as a casual afternoon treat while answering emails I've already put off for too long or scrolling social media.
The reason it received this ranking is frankly that it's a bit overcrowded. While I am a fan of multiple flavors, they all kind of get lost in the caramel crisp chocolate bar. Milk chocolate and caramel are both very sweet, and the two crispy components vie for attention. Overall, it's in that awkward space between a simple chocolate bar and a confection filled with multiple flavors. You can purchase a 3.5-ounce Ghirardelli Premium Milk Caramel Crisp Milk Chocolate Bar at Walmart for $4.97.
9. Ghirardelli Premium Milk Sea Salt Almond Milk Chocolate
Milk chocolate with almonds and sea salt completely makes sense as a strong trio of flavors and textures. Ghirardelli's version combines milk chocolate with pieces of roasted almonds and a touch of sea salt. Its identity is straightforward with sweet, salty and nutty elements. Ghirardelli Premium Milk Sea Salt Almond Milk Chocolate – which retails for $4.97 at Walmart — melds the additions into the chocolate itself, putting the texture in the spotlight. The roasted almonds give it a more robust flavor than the caramel crisp bar. The savoriness of the nuts and obvious contrast of the crunch with the addition of sea salt both add something interesting. It's familiar and uncomplicated, and that familiarity is both a selling point and a limitation.
A chocolate bar with almonds is dependable and predictable. The inherent sweetness of milk chocolate can be a detriment if there are not other elements to break it up and make it less overwhelming. If you prefer delicate chocolate that melts in your mouth upon contact, the almond pieces in this one can interrupt that melty moment. It would make a solid addition to a snack board alongside some fresh fruit and savory crackers. Dependable isn't a bad thing for a chocolate bar, but in terms of rankings, it sits toward the bottom solely because of its competition.
8. Ghirardelli Squares Sea Salt Caramel Dark Chocolate
It's time to dive into one of our dark chocolate contenders. Dark chocolate and salted caramel are such a solid duo that they practically write their own sales pitch. Ghirardelli Squares Sea Salt Caramel Dark Chocolate enrobes a sea salt caramel filling in dark chocolate, making a very clear distinction between the two components. The interaction between creamy filling and exterior chocolate is clearly the main event. The advantages of this combo are that the dark chocolate stands up to the sweet caramel filling in a way that milk chocolate does not. The caramel is buttery, and the salt adds another distinct layer of flavor.
Ghirardelli Squares Sea Salt Caramel Dark Chocolate is kind of like being able to enjoy multiple boxed chocolates all in one square. So, if you prefer there to be a lot going on in your candy bar, this could be a good option. Its downfall is that a filled bar forces the chocolate to compete with its own center. The filling also makes this feel like an intentional dessert instead of a sweet snack to enjoy with an afternoon coffee. Caramel filling makes it less unified than other bars, while the competition of flavor elements makes it less straightforward than some of the other Ghirardelli contenders. You can find a 4.8-ounce bar of Ghirardelli Squares Sea Salt Caramel Dark Chocolate at Target for $5.99.
7. Ghirardelli Squares Sea Salt Caramel Milk Chocolate
Next up is the sweeter little sister of the previous dark chocolate bar from Ghirardelli. Ghirardelli Squares Sea Salt Caramel Milk Chocolate commits to the dessert assignment. The milk chocolate and smooth caramel filling with a sea salt accent puts three recognizable flavors in each and every square. The structure is important to note, because the delicate caramel wrapped in decadent milk chocolate has a totally different vibe than its dark chocolate counterpart. The construction in this case makes a stronger case for those who find themselves digging through a box of chocolates for the ones with a gooey caramel center.
There is no fruit to divide the room, no nuts to draw attention away from the center, and no high cacao content offering more of a bitter bite. The most obvious drawback is that the principal ingredients already lean way to the sweeter side. It makes the bar less versatile and puts it more in the category of satiating a specific chocolate craving. The sweet milk chocolate also makes it a more familiar choice for chocolate lovers. However, the caramel here doesn't attempt to strike a balance for chocolate purists, but rather appeals more to those who specifically want a caramel chocolate treat. Purchase a 4.8-ounce Ghirardelli Squares Sea Salt Caramel Milk Chocolate at CVS for $6.99
6. Ghirardelli Premium Dark 72% Cacao Dark Chocolate
A higher cacao percentage is certainly not for everyone, but Ghirardelli Premium Dark 72% Cacao Dark Chocolate is an example of how sometimes the most confident move is leaving things alone. The dark solid chocolate — which is free of any fruit, nuts, or other enhancements — makes its intended audience crystal clear. This bar is for people who want dark chocolate to be the one and only attraction. Its simplicity is also its advantage. There's no filling to cloud the chocolate's intensity and no nuts or crisps to mess with the intended texture. For those who like to savor every bite of a dark chocolate bar, this Ghirardelli option is it.
Any additions to flavor or texture would undermine the appeal of Ghirardelli Premium Dark 72% Cacao Dark Chocolate. A strong dark chocolate narrows the audience since a chocolatey treat comes down to personal preference. Not everyone prefers a seriously bold and intense flavor profile; what might make a dark chocolate enthusiast giddy can also be a turnoff to those who like something to break up the monotony of a strong chocolate bar. That's exactly why this bar sits in the middle of the ranking, recognizing both sides of the chocolate coin. You can find a 3.5-ounce bar of Ghirardelli Premium Dark 72% Cacao Dark Chocolate at Walmart for $4.97.
5. Ghirardelli Premium Dark Raspberry Dark Chocolate
Chocolate and raspberry make one of the most beloved dessert combos. Ghirardelli combines its dark chocolate with raspberry bits instead of a raspberry filling. The accent of fruit derived from crunchy raspberry pieces offers a different textural experience. Ghirardelli clearly sets expectations. It delivers the dynamic duo of fruit and chocolate in something that can easily be stored in a desk drawer for a mid-afternoon pick-me-up. It's also in the upper half of the ranking since the sweet raspberry bits offer a counterpoint for the stronger flavor of dark chocolate.
The largest hurdle for Ghirardelli Premium Dark Raspberry Dark Chocolate — which is available for $5.99 at Target — comes down to preference. Fruit-laden chocolate has both its fans and skeptics and will immediately divide the room. If you are simply looking for a dose of cocoa and sugar, the addition of raspberry is unlikely to win you over. For those who prefer the fruit, this bar is one of the more distinct and purposeful options. Breaking off one of these squares and pairing it with a side of creamy plain yogurt, or vanilla ice cream would be one way to extend the theme without adding too many competing flavors. It's here in the rankings because it delivers a distinct personality over the bars before it.
4. Ghirardelli Squares Caramel Milk Chocolate
Before salted caramel started appearing on dessert menus everywhere, chocolate and regular ol' caramel were the power couple of the chocolate bar world. Ghirardelli Squares Caramel Milk Chocolate is a testament to that delicious partnership, wrapping a smooth caramel center in Ghirardelli's creamy milk chocolate. It's a tale as old as time, really. It offers the celebrated familiarity of a chocolate and caramel mashup without sea salt swooping in to shake things up. There's something super appealing about the directness of this chocolate bar. If there were ever a chocolate bar that screamed "what you see is what you get," this would be it.
Its purpose is easily understood. Take two comforting elements and put them into one delectable square. It finishes in fourth place simply because the overwhelming familiarity works in its favor. Salted caramel may have given it another twist, but an extra ingredient does not always make for a stronger finish. The strengths of the caramel milk chocolate bar from Ghirardelli are compelling, but it also does not appeal to those who prefer dark chocolate or crave a touch of savoriness or a more complicated texture. It's a classic with a clear fanbase. A 4.8-ounce bar of Ghirardelli Squares Caramel Milk Chocolate costs $4.97 at Walmart.
3. Ghirardelli Premium Milk Chocolate
This one goes out to all of my milk chocolate purists. Sometimes you want chocolate with various bells and whistles, but there is something to be said for a clean and simple milk chocolate bar with zero interruptions. Solid milk chocolate bar is not a failure compared to others, it just needs stronger PR.
Ghirardelli Premium Milk Chocolate wins bronze because of that clarity of its identity. You don't have to work around different textures, or decide if you want your chocolate to compete with fruity flavors. The indulgent milk chocolate is the whole point. The obvious limitation here is the lack of excitement for chocolate lovers who enjoy more of a show. It also won't be up to scratch for those who love the underlying intensity of a more aggressive cacao count. However, it ultimately ranks higher because of its dependability and a clear yet flexible milk chocolate foundation. You can find it on Amazon for $6.99 alongside a range of other best-selling chocolate bars.
2. Ghirardelli Premium Dark Sea Salt Dark Chocolate
Ghirardelli Premium Dark Sea Salt Dark Chocolate shows how a small change can create big flavor. The 60% cacao, coupled with sea salt, draws a clear line in the sand from this bar's more intense 72% and the caramel-filled peers. There are no nuts or fruit competing for attention. It's a focused pairing, and that's why it earns second place. The dark chocolate offers a solid foundation while the addition of simple sea salt provides contrast without a slew of add-ins. It's ideal for people who want a slight deviation from a plain chocolate bar, but not something packed with different flavors and textures.
The dark chocolate tastes high-quality and has a slightly savory accent that differentiates this Ghirardelli bar from the rest. It's the sheer simplicity of Ghirardelli that makes it viable for many snacking or serving situations, and it's also a great bite to end any meal on a sweet note. The main limitation of this bar is very straightforward. Anyone who dislikes a salty element in their sweets won't be a fan. For others, it's the kind of chocolate bar that makes a strong case for a well-chosen accent's ability to carry it to the finish line with ease and grace. You can purchase a 3.5-ounce bar of Ghirardelli Premium Dark Sea Salt Dark Chocolate at Walgreens for $5.99.
1. Ghirardelli Premium Dark Orange Dark Chocolate
The first-place Ghirardelli bar proves that we should never rule out an underdog. Orange and chocolate just work. The orange bits in particular truly showcase how two flavors belong together and can provide a different level of excitement. There's a reason this bar performs better than one with raspberry inclusions. Orange has a different tang. It's a combo that gives this Ghirardelli bar a competitive edge. It's this very citrus direction that sets it apart from the sweeter caramel-focused combinations.
Obviously, those averse to fruit in chocolate might have a bone to pick, but it's so delicious and balanced that it more than deserves a chance with skeptics. It would go well with a simple accompaniment like a shortbread or butter cookie, or a scoop of simple vanilla ice cream. The reason it wins is simple. The orange flavor and dark chocolate foundation present a chocolate bar filled with personality, contrasting notes, and a very clear purpose. You may not have seen this one coming as the frontrunner, but there's just something special about her. Our winner is available at Walgreens for $5.99.
Methodology
Chocolate rankings are serious business with many elements to consider. For this ranking, I tasted each Ghirardelli bar and based my results on criteria such as flavor, texture, sweetness, and overall balance. I took into account how additions such as caramel, fruit, nuts, and others impacted the chocolate experience. I also looked at whether each bar had the makings to deliver a satisfying bite or left me wanting more. The ratio of chocolate to filling, crunch factor, creaminess, and lingering flavor notes also factor into the rankings. (If you are wondering why I did not include any white chocolate, it's because I do not consider it actual chocolate, and I will die on that hill.)
Of course, personal preference plays a crucial role here. Ultimately, the highest-ranked Ghirardelli chocolate bars are the ones that made me want to go in for another square instead of moving on to the next competitor. I prioritized the ones that displayed a big, distinct personality, an ideal balance of flavors, and, most importantly, felt worth the purchase. There are no bad chocolate bars in the Ghirardelli bunch, but ranking them definitely forces you to hold them under a microscope to determine how they fare.