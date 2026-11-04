10 Ghirardelli Chocolate Bar Flavors, Ranked

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Sometimes you eat a chocolate bar simply to satisfy a craving, and other times you choose one worthy of a good hiding place so nobody gets to it before you. There are even times when a chocolate bar can live in both of those categories. Its sweet lineup ranges from a simple bar of chocolate (milk or dark) to ones that have additions like fruit, nuts, caramel, and beyond. Ghirardelli dominates the market when it comes to a perfectly portioned square of delicious high-quality chocolate. But do you know what's even better than a Ghirardelli square? An entire chocolate bar constructed of said squares.

You may think choosing one of the various Ghirardelli chocolate bars is simple. However, when you are actually in the candy aisle taking in each and every label, the decision is not as cut-and-dried as you think. You make plans in your head before you get there and then before you know it, you are negotiating with your inner chocoholic whether or not buying multiple flavors is decisive or dangerous.

I tried 10 different Ghirardelli bars and ranked them worst to best. From plain to various flavors in one bar all vying for your attention, here's how the Ghirardelli chocolate bars stack up. Prices are accurate as of the date of publication in Boca Raton, Florida, and may vary based on the retailer or region.