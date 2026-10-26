10 Old-School Chocolates You Can Still Buy Today

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You may not think of the confectionary world as mercilessly fast-paced, but the things we consider sweet treats have certainly evolved over the years. A hundred years ago, kids would have been jazzed to find a bunch of grapes in their stockings at Christmas. Today, children will happily sandblast their taste buds with the sweet, scouring pleasure of Sour Patch Kids. It's no surprise that some candies seem hopelessly old-fashioned in that light, yet nevertheless they persist, especially when it comes to chocolate.

Chocolates are generally built to last (notwithstanding the old-school candy bars that deserve a comeback), so it makes sense we still see some of them around. Many of these chocolates are regional concerns rather than something you'll find on every convenience store shelf. And admittedly, you may not find all of them to your taste. But the important thing is they're still kicking, and that's worth celebrating.