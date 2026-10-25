Consumer Reports Testers Call This Bread Knife 'Perfect' — Here's Why

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There are plenty of ways to instantly improve your knife skills in the kitchen, but sometimes prowess wielding the blade isn't the biggest issue when cutting food. Like any culinary task, using the right equipment makes things easier. Anthony Bourdain thought people should stop wasting money on knife sets and just buy a trusty chef's knife. Yet as versatile as it is, it's not the best tool for cutting a clean slice of bread. Go ahead — try that with a chef's knife and watch your loaf squish down into a pancake. If you're not slicing bread with a dedicated bread knife, you're doing it wrong. Consumer Reports recommends one blade in particular which two of its testers called "perfect."

As CR set out to analyze 10 bread knives from popular brands, the one that stood out from the pack was the Wüsthof Classic 10-Inch Bread Knife. The weight and balance of the blade allowed testers to slice through hearty loaves of challah and pumpernickel with ease, the handle felt comfortable to use across various hand sizes, and the stylish design also received praise.

Yet, what thrilled the testers the most was that the sharpness of the blade eliminated the need to push down on the knife while cutting, preventing the tender interior from getting squished. CR also tested how well it performed at cutting a tomato, and it passed with flying colors. It wasn't the cheapest knife Consumer Reports examined, but judging from the feedback folks get what they pay for with the Wüsthof Classic 10-Inch Bread Knife.