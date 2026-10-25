Consumer Reports Testers Call This Bread Knife 'Perfect' — Here's Why
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are plenty of ways to instantly improve your knife skills in the kitchen, but sometimes prowess wielding the blade isn't the biggest issue when cutting food. Like any culinary task, using the right equipment makes things easier. Anthony Bourdain thought people should stop wasting money on knife sets and just buy a trusty chef's knife. Yet as versatile as it is, it's not the best tool for cutting a clean slice of bread. Go ahead — try that with a chef's knife and watch your loaf squish down into a pancake. If you're not slicing bread with a dedicated bread knife, you're doing it wrong. Consumer Reports recommends one blade in particular which two of its testers called "perfect."
As CR set out to analyze 10 bread knives from popular brands, the one that stood out from the pack was the Wüsthof Classic 10-Inch Bread Knife. The weight and balance of the blade allowed testers to slice through hearty loaves of challah and pumpernickel with ease, the handle felt comfortable to use across various hand sizes, and the stylish design also received praise.
Yet, what thrilled the testers the most was that the sharpness of the blade eliminated the need to push down on the knife while cutting, preventing the tender interior from getting squished. CR also tested how well it performed at cutting a tomato, and it passed with flying colors. It wasn't the cheapest knife Consumer Reports examined, but judging from the feedback folks get what they pay for with the Wüsthof Classic 10-Inch Bread Knife.
How Consumer Reports' choice outranked competitors
While Consumer Reports determined the Wüsthof Classic 10-Inch Bread Knife was the best blade its testers examined, it was a close race. The runner-up was the Victorinox 10 ¾-Inch Bread and Pastry Knife, which made a better impression for blade length and sharpness. All but one tester thought it had a superior handle, but it got dinged for a lack of heft. Most of the testers found it was too light, which created a balance issue when cutting through some easy-to-digest sourdough.
The top-ranked budget knife, the Mercer Culinary Millennia Wavy Edge Wide Bread Knife, was well received overall. It didn't hurt that it was far cheaper than the top pick, only setting folks back $16.15 compared to Wüsthof's $155 price tag. The testers thought the weight and balance were on point, even if it didn't perform as well as the Wüsthof when aiming for a crumb-free slice of bread.
The Shun Classic 9-Inch Bread Knife was the most beautiful of the lot, but CR's testers didn't think the high cost was justified due to its questionable grip and lack of sharpness. The All Clad Bread Knife received an honorable mention for smooth cutting and adequate weight, but it couldn't hold a candle to the Wüsthof's ability to slice bread cleanly. Consumer Reports' testers thought the shorter 8-inch blade length could be advantageous for someone who wanted a bit more control over the knife but it created problems when slicing through larger loaves.