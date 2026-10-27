The 10 Best Bakeries Guy Fieri Ever Visited On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
You can't become the Mayor of Flavortown without having your finger on the pulse of all the best hot spots. Guy Fieri knows a thing or two about where to score some of the most unforgettable dishes across the country. He's more than just his signature spiky white hair. We've watched him hover in many a kitchen on "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives," just waiting for a taste of whatever happens to be cooking. He often showcases the most popular dishes at greasy spoon-esque establishments, from burgers to barbecue. Fieri turned Triple D into a treasured show that not only highlights unbelievable dishes, but also supports the people making them. His focus on small mom and pop type dining establishments is the ultimate support of local communities.
Everyone knows to save room for dessert, even Guy Fieri. In addition to so many of the legendary eats he has shared over the years, there are a collection of bakeries that deserve some attention. He has indulged in sweet confections and savory bakery treats alike, showcasing the fact that bakeries aren't all simple cupcakes and pink pastry boxes. Fieri has uncovered establishments that show just how creative and imaginative bakeries can be and also how much personality shows up in their special creations. It wasn't easy, but we narrowed the list down to 10 of the best bakeries he visited for his popular Food Network show.
1. Dulce Dough Donuts & Bakery - St. Simons Island, GA
In the quaint seaside town of St. Simons Island, Georgia lies Dulce Dough Donuts & Bakery. Fieri called this place a "BOMB bakery" in the Triple D episode that featured the southern establishment. It all started with a small family business selling donuts inside a burger joint. The family legacy built on love for donuts was so successful, it eventually set up shop in its own store. Don't be fooled by the word donut, because this bakery takes the holey treats to an entirely new level. Case in point — Dulce Dough's baba au rhum Bismarck. It doesn't just sound like a mouthful, it is one. The delectable donut is filled with toasted white chocolate pastry cream and then expertly lacquered with an apricot glaze. The sweet treat is then finished with a caramelized pineapple jam.
It's not a typical donut either. Dulce Dough makes this donut from a sticky rice dough, which gives it a completely different consistency than a cake or yeast donut. The sweet fruity flavor of the baba au rhum Bismarck gives the pastry a perfect counterpoint to its heavier elements. One thing is for sure about this treat, the treats are far more interesting than your average glazed donut and deserves the airtime it received. Fieri also sampled Dulce's pecan sticky buns, highlighting its soft dough, sticky, sweet flavors and crunchy pecans.
dulcedoughbakeryanddonuts.square.site
(912) 771-8487
1624 Frederica Road, Unit 1St, Simons Island, GA 31522
2. Uppercrust Bakery - Gainesville, FL
Uppercrust Bakery in Gainesville, Florida offers a wide range of savory and sweet bakery creations. It may be in a small town bakery, but Uppercrust was built on experienced chefs with the chops to back it up and strong French pastry technique. You know it has to be worth a try when "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives" heads to a college town in Florida.
Let's start with the savory. Uppercrust Bakery's tasty menu is brimming with delights, including an artichoke barigoule rose. It might not be easy to pronounce but it sure sounds delicious to eat. The barigoule rose is made with rich, buttery, and flaky croissant pastry, creamy gruyere cheese, and, of course, artichokes braised in white wine. You can't just call it a croissant because it's a meal in itselfm just begging to be eaten with a fork and knife while its delicious goodness overflows onto the plate.
The French-inspired bakery's dessert side of its operations are just as impressive. Take the reine de saba. It's an expertly crafted French chocolate, almond cake with a surprise layer of orange liqueur and sweet, tangy apricot preserves.
There's a case to be made for just getting multiple artisan pastries at this spot. Fieri himself said, "When people come here to be transported to your grandma's kitchen, they don't have the beginning of the understanding of the depth of the culinary journey that they're about to take."
Multiple locations
3. La Panaderia - San Antonio, TX
In San Antonio, Texas, Fieri popped into James Beard nominated La Panaderia owned by brothers, David and José Cáceres. With Mexican roots and a traditional meets modern vibe, it's known for bringing long-fermented breads from Mexico City to San Antonio. It's special and worth mentioning because the bakery uses a 48-hour fermentation process that makes La Panederia's breads exceptional. The familiarity of common Mexican bakery staples is also a huge draw and it's understandable. La Panaderia has been named a top bakery by locals and is the perfect spot for a good old fashioned Triple D taste test.
One of the bakery's best sellers are its tequila almond croissants and the Nutella cruffins. The tequila croissant captures the strong Mexican heritage in a completely reimagined pastry. It's also the star of La Panaderia's famous Tequila French Toast. There are also more simple and common Mexican pastries, such as conchas, a very traditional Mexican sweet bread, if you want to keep it more simple. One Redditor even says, "They are literally peak conchas." The variety of pastries at La Panaderia offers a combination of classic and innovative without sacrificing a single ounce of the owners' Mexican heritage.
Multiple Locations
4. Cafe Mochiko - Cincinnati, OH
Another bakery boasting both sweet and savory bakery treats that Guy Fieri featured is Cafe Mochiko. The Asian-themed spot in Cincinnati, Ohio landed itself on Triple D, where Fieri experienced a couple of the bakery's savory selections. The popular BBQ pork snow bao is one of the strongest contenders of the savory creations the bakery has on its menu. With super tender pork sandwiched in a light and airy, bao bun, it's no wonder it made such an impression on the Mayor of Flavortown.
Asian pastry technique is a different art and clearly Mochiko has it down to a science. Another James Beard nominee that started as a modest pop-up, Mochicko's fare goes far beyond a traditional bakery. The pastry chef half of Mochiko's dynamic duo spends her time conceiving and creating the gorgeous baked goods that bring people in for a little daytime indulgence.
Among the bevy of Asian-inspired pastries are a ube halaya croissant. This iconic Filipino flavor with a bold purple color is everywhere lately. If your appetite requires more substance than a decadent bakery treat, Mochiko also has a full dinner menu, including the Cincinnati-style chili ramen, that gained praise from Fieri on the episode (which is featured on YouTube). He said, "You really figured out how to put that balance in there, and give that umami ... and at the same time bring in those Cincinnati flavors."
(513) 559-1000
1524 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45206
5. Vinal Bakery - Somerville, MA
This next one will make you look at a very ordinary breakfast staple in an entirely new light. Vinal Bakery in Somerville, Massachusetts landed a spot on the bakery map because of its take on English muffins. It is known for its comforting breakfasts and homey feel. English muffins don't generally get a ton of attention, so it has to pull out all the stops to knock people's socks off.
Vinal Bakery cracked the English muffin code. The recipe includes local New England ingredients and they are always made fresh. On its Triple D debut, Fieri focused hard on the from-scratch muffins that use a 24-hour fermentation process. They come in a variety of flavors, including classic, multigrain, beer cheddar, French toast, oat sesame, and a New England-style anadama, featuring cornmeal and molasses.
The bakery serves distinct sandwiches, like the savory meatloaf, as well as pastries. It even has a luncherie that serves beer and soft-serve ice cream. The food here gets consistent rave reviews from customers, and people are happy to wait in line to score a house-made English muffin sandwich. The food here might just inspire customers to attempt making their own homemade English muffins.
(617) 718-0148
222 Somerville Ave, Somerville, MA 02143
6. Tandem Bakery & Cafe - Missoula, MT
If you didn't think a gluten-free, vegan bakery could make a top 10 list for places Guy Fieri has visited, you've probably never heard of Tandem Bakery in Montana. "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives" made a pit stop at the Missoula bakery known for catering to a wide range of dietary restrictions. For Beth Gherlein, co-owner of Tandem Bakery, it was for sure a Cinderella moment. While people come for the flaky treats and delicious sandwiches, Tandem is also known for its palpable commitment to community.
What started as a small spot in a local market, turned into the brick and mortar Tandem Bakery & Cafe. It serves breakfast and lunch and has a full scale coffee bar available to patrons. The husband and wife team behind Tandem take pride in delivering 100% vegan and gluten-free treats, but without sacrificing quality and taste, which is no easy feat. Everything is made from locally sourced and farm-fresh ingredients. The bakery is filled with donuts, cupcakes, and even custom cakes for any occasion. There's also a menu of breakfast and lunch options, such as a Vegan BLT and a Farmer's Market Breakfast Sammie.
(406) 540-4112
1221 Helen Ave, Missoula, MT 59801
7. Banksia Bakehouse - Kansas City, MO
What happens when you combine Australian-inspired treats with a big focus on comfort food? If you ever find yourself in Kansas City, Missouri and want a little Aussie-style bite, stop into Banksia Bakehouse and you'll get the answer. When Triple D stopped at Banksia, Guy Fieri was treated to one of its standout items — the pork and fennel sausage roll. He gave the layered pastry wrapped around house-made sausage rave reviews.
The renamed Banksia Bistro, founded by Sydney natives, has a ton of Australian bakery treats, too. One of the most popular items is the Lamington, which is a vanilla sponge cake with a layer of sweet raspberry jam, submerged in chocolate syrup and finished off with some coconut flakes. There's definitely a wide range of flavors at Banksia, including ricotta hotcakes, a variety of show-stopping pies, and sausage rolls, as well as coffees, teas, and matcha. Of course, true to Australian culture, there's also an obligatory Vegemite toast on the menu if you are feeling adventurous.
(816) 569-2186
4800 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64112
8. Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe - San Diego, CA
Another gluten-free gem highlighted on "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives" is Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe in San Diego, California. From its humble beginnings, Nutmeg's loyal customers helped it rise to bakery fame. The bakery was churning out gluten-free and other diet-friendly treats before it was even a trend among bakeries in general. Guy Fieri's visit gave it another huge push with the television exposure. Nutmeg successfully opened an even bigger space this year while still keeping the importance of community close to heart.
Family owned, Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe, still maintains a focus on organic pastries, low-sugar treats, and gluten-free eats for its' community of customers, old and new. Some of the more popular menu items for breakfast and brunch include the La Havana, a take on a classic Cuban sandwich, but in a panini form. If you are more of a sweet brunch fan, the mouthwatering, stuffed French toast comes in a variety of filling flavors, such as bananas foster, churro, and berries and cream. Regardless of your preference, Nutmeg's artisanal, from-scratch menu offers something for every palate with a huge dose of indulgence that will no doubt leave you satisfied and likely plotting your next visit.
Multiple locations
9. Pinoyshki Bakery & Cafe - Seattle, WA
It's time to head to Seattle, Washington for the "Diners, Drive-in, and Dives" episode featuring Pinoyshki Bakery & Cafe. Smack in the middle of Capitol Hill, owner Alyssa Anderson melds multiple cultures into her inventive menu. The food combines Eastern European flavors with Anderson's own Filipino heritage to produce unique dishes steeped in rich cultures.
It's namesake item was born from infusing Anderson's Filipino roots into the piroshkis recipes she learned how to craft from her time cooking alongside Eastern European immigrants. It's her tasty spin on a Filipino empanada. Flavors include adobo chicken, braised pork belly, garlic beef, Polish sausage, and more. There's even a vegan, tofu piroshki without the meat, but with the same, buttery, golden crust customers love.
Anderson has no plans of slowing down innovation of the piroshkis either. As far as sweet treats, she and her staff make those as well, and she suggests starting with the ube sticky bun or the honey cake.
(206) 322-2820
715 E Pine St, Ste J, Seattle, WA 98122
10. Se7enBites – Orlando, FL
Orlando is not just for Disney enthusiasts. The iconic mouse might rule the roost, but he's not the only thing worth visiting in Florida's tourist hotspot. Rounding out our top 10 bakeries visited by Guy Fieri on his popular "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives" is Se7evBites. The Southern-style establishment is located in Orlando's Milk District. It brings a hearty serving of nostalgia to its modern menu. The Vanilla Bean Bourbon Bacon Nighttime SkyPie sounds like a flavor bomb and it's no surprise it landed on Fieri's plate during his visit.
Se7enBites also serves a made-from-scratch chicken pot pie that sells out every day. The menu is brimming with savory and sweet breakfast and brunch fare, baked sweet treats, and so many other delights. From features in Forbes to the Food Network, owner Trina Gregory has turned a quaint little brunch spot into a huge deal. How huge? The humble Orlando bakery earned a spot in the Michelin Guide, and customer reviews prove that Se7evBites totally lives up to the hype with its creative and tasty menu.
(407) 203-0727
617 N Primrose Dr, Orlando, FL 32803
Methodology
Narrowing down all of the incredible bakeries Guy Fieri has featured on "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives" was quite the undertaking. I started with a simple Google search to get some bearings on the featured bakeries that popped up most. Once I had a solid list, I also scoured review sites, like Yelp and TripAdvisor, to help tighten the options. From there I spent some time on the Triple D site looking for more information to fill out each selection. Finally, you cannot complete a list such as this one without a visit to Reddit to hear from the people themselves.