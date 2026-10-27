The 10 Best Bakeries Guy Fieri Ever Visited On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

You can't become the Mayor of Flavortown without having your finger on the pulse of all the best hot spots. Guy Fieri knows a thing or two about where to score some of the most unforgettable dishes across the country. He's more than just his signature spiky white hair. We've watched him hover in many a kitchen on "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives," just waiting for a taste of whatever happens to be cooking. He often showcases the most popular dishes at greasy spoon-esque establishments, from burgers to barbecue. Fieri turned Triple D into a treasured show that not only highlights unbelievable dishes, but also supports the people making them. His focus on small mom and pop type dining establishments is the ultimate support of local communities.

Everyone knows to save room for dessert, even Guy Fieri. In addition to so many of the legendary eats he has shared over the years, there are a collection of bakeries that deserve some attention. He has indulged in sweet confections and savory bakery treats alike, showcasing the fact that bakeries aren't all simple cupcakes and pink pastry boxes. Fieri has uncovered establishments that show just how creative and imaginative bakeries can be and also how much personality shows up in their special creations. It wasn't easy, but we narrowed the list down to 10 of the best bakeries he visited for his popular Food Network show.