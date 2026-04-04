The 12 Most Unbelievable Breakfasts Guy Fieri's Tried On Triple D

Guy Fieri famously does not like certain breakfast components. Eggs, mainly. As much as that doesn't make sense for someone whose professional life is centered around food, Fieri still manages to give each breakfast meal, eggy or not, its fair share of attention. Despite that predilection, he has, of course, stumbled upon a number of fantastic first meals of the day in his time as host of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Because how could he not?

Beginning with a one-off pilot aired in November 2006, created and produced by behind-the-camera news and broadcast veteran David Page, and coming off Fieri's 2006 win on "The Next Food Network Star," "Triple D" has become one of the most successful food shows of all time. As of 2026, there have been 43 seasons. In that span, Fieri and crew have visited nearly 500 cities and over 1,600 eateries.

And the "DDD" effect is real. Restaurants featured on the show have seen as much as a 500% increase in sales immediately after an episode airs. No wonder, when viewers get to see bonkers breakfasts like the ones on this list in hi-def. There have been many to choose from, but here are a dozen of the most unbelievable breakfasts Fieri has sampled on the show — from insane burritos to French toast re-imaginings to pork chops. Let's head to Flavortown already.