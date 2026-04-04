The 12 Most Unbelievable Breakfasts Guy Fieri's Tried On Triple D
Guy Fieri famously does not like certain breakfast components. Eggs, mainly. As much as that doesn't make sense for someone whose professional life is centered around food, Fieri still manages to give each breakfast meal, eggy or not, its fair share of attention. Despite that predilection, he has, of course, stumbled upon a number of fantastic first meals of the day in his time as host of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Because how could he not?
Beginning with a one-off pilot aired in November 2006, created and produced by behind-the-camera news and broadcast veteran David Page, and coming off Fieri's 2006 win on "The Next Food Network Star," "Triple D" has become one of the most successful food shows of all time. As of 2026, there have been 43 seasons. In that span, Fieri and crew have visited nearly 500 cities and over 1,600 eateries.
And the "DDD" effect is real. Restaurants featured on the show have seen as much as a 500% increase in sales immediately after an episode airs. No wonder, when viewers get to see bonkers breakfasts like the ones on this list in hi-def. There have been many to choose from, but here are a dozen of the most unbelievable breakfasts Fieri has sampled on the show — from insane burritos to French toast re-imaginings to pork chops. Let's head to Flavortown already.
Jalapeño cheddar bagel - Bagel Street in Plainsboro, New Jersey
In the Season 25, Episode 8, entitled "Burgers, Buns and Bagels," Guy Fieri made a stop at a bagel shop in New Jersey. Maybe it's not the most exciting sounding "Triple D" foodventure, and in fact, the offering in question may not, on the surface, be that eye-opening either. But that's on the surface.
It's the quality ingredients that go into the bagels at Bagel Street in Plainsboro, New Jersey, that set it apart. And especially when it comes to the jalapeño cheddar bagel. There are a lot of dishes out there with a jalapeño label — from chips to breads to pub grub to Culver's cheese curds — but not all of them deliver on the spicy end. This one did.
The peppers in this bagel were not roasted. Instead, they were just thrown right into the dough raw — and liberally at that. Fieri was particularly amazed by the speed and imperviousness to heat the bagel-master displayed while making his batch. But it was the taste that ultimately impressed him most. "There's heat in that," said Fieri (via YouTube), with a mouthful of bagel heat that puts other versions to shame. "You smell the jalapeño. ... Real deal."
Yo Halla on the Square French toast - Metro Diner in Jacksonville, Florida
Guy Fieri and company first visited Jacksonville's Metro Diner in 2010. You can say it had an impact. Years later, there are over 60 Metro Diner locations throughout the country. If you ever doubted the "Fieri bump," you should visit a Metro. And when you do, go with the emptiest stomach you've ever had.
Season 10, Episode 4 was called "You Found Em." These were places suggested to the show by viewers. At Metro Diner, Fieri dug into a couple of menu items — including the fully loaded Pittsburgh salad — in addition to the Yo Halla on the Square French Toast. Upon sight alone, Fieri declared it was "out of control" (via YouTube). Then he dug into one.
Full of balance, perfectly contrasting in flavor profiles: the sweetness of the bananas, the richness of the cream cheese, the acidity of the blueberry compote. It's French toast that built a mini-empire. Sadly, it doesn't appear on the chain's daily menu today, but it has popped up as a limited-time offering on occasion.
Horseshoe breakfast sandwich - Charlie Parker's Diner in Springfield, Illinois
The Horseshoe Sandwich is a Springfield original, invented in the Illinois capital back in the 1920s. It's so Midwestern it should play in the NFC North. The sandwich is open-faced, with generally thick-cut toast, a healthy piece of meat spread across (often ham), fries dumped on top, and a cheese sauce spread generously all about. But really, you can do whatever you want with that template.
Charlie Parker's Diner did exactly that. In this case, with a version that will not only break your fast in the morning, but utterly annihilate it. The Breakfast Shoe starts with the toast, then gets constructed first with eggs ("That's a mess," in Fieri's words), then bacon, ham, or sausage, sausage gravy and cheese sauce, then (yes, there's more) a heap of hash browns or fries to top it off (via YouTube).
Stunned by what was put before him, Fieri just had to weigh the plate. "The food alone is 3 pounds," he tells the camera. He was as shocked as we all were when seeing Guy Fieri's cursed birthday post.
Biscuits and gravy burrito - Full Belly Deli in Reno, Nevada
Season 31, Episode 3 of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" saw Guy Fieri head over to The Biggest Little City in the World: Reno, Nevada. What he encountered may in fact be called The Biggest Little Burrito in the World. If it is even from this world. Where it is definitely from is Full Belly Deli in Reno. And the offering absolutely lives up to the name of the joint.
Fieri tried the first location of Full Belly Deli a few years before this excursion (via YouTube), which was in Truckee, California. He loved it ("dynamite," per his own words), heard about this second outpost, and decided he had to try this one too. And try he did: the biscuits and gravy breakfast burrito, to be exact. As one customer attested, "It's like two breakfasts in one."
"Hi, carb. Meet carb," was Fieri's first slap of commentary before actually eating the behemoth burrito. Shocked at how much it all came together, Fieri singled out the gravy as the real star of the meal. "Can I just get a bowl of gravy?" he asked. Just bring enough for all of us, bro.
Brined brisket corned beef hash - Magnolia Pancake Haus in San Antonio, Texas
"Serving over 20,000 scratch meals a month" is how our host introduced The Magnolia Pancake Haus (via YouTube). The San Antonio breakfast joint with the partly Germanic name got a Fieri drop-in in Season 12, Episode 11. We easily could have highlighted the house signature dish that the Mayor of Flavortown also tried and loved: the Munich apple pancakes (where the German bend comes into play).
Instead, we opted for a meatier offering. As in corned beef hash. You may think corned beef hash is delicious, certainly, but is it really an unbelievable breakfast as the title of the article claims? Well, when you use fresh, certified Black Angus brisket that's been brined for two weeks as a foundation for said hash, unbelievable might not be the only adjective used. You might even place a profanity in front of it.
Fieri didn't use words upon first trying the beef out of the brine. It was mainly grunts, moans, and exhalations of earthly pleasure. Chef-owner Robert Fleming Jr. –- who sadly passed away in 2025 –- talked about it as a flavor profile he's been chasing his whole career. A manly pat on the shoulder from Fieri upon tasting the final dish was all that was needed to be said. You might not even want to look at the mushy texture of canned corned beef hash again after watching this.
Double biscuits and gravy - From Scratch in Carmel, California
For this "Triple D" visit, Guy Fieri brought along chef and fellow Food Network star Robert Irvine. Irvine, known for his military background and commitment to health, probably didn't know what hit him when they showed up at From Scratch in Carmel, California.
Yes, it was comfort food from the heavens at this sun-kissed Cali joint. Particularly, the double biscuits and gravy. Yes, double — for the type of dish that already feels like you're eating twice as much as you should. It's what you would expect from a family-run place where the customers recognize the love put in, and where the chef learned to cook from his mother and grandmother.
As for the biscuits and gravy itself, well, it's a doozy. Sausage gravy on top of a sausage patty on top of cheese biscuits. The cheddar in that biscuit alone was "bananas," according to Fieri (via YouTube). Even gym rat Irvine was helping himself to heaping mouthfuls of the stuff, complimenting the quality of the sausage. "I gotta tell ya," Irvine says, "it's amazing."
The Hangover - Skirted Heifer in Colorado Springs, Colorado
As one of the more memorable restaurant names on this — or really any food show — the Skirted Heifer was just bound to be a favorite. It was Season 24, Episode 3, when Guy Fieri pulled up his convertible to the wonderfully monikered eatery in Colorado Springs. And as expected, it did not disappoint.
The restaurant earned a spot on this list with its breakfast burger, the Hangover. Now, there is no shortage of places that offer a Hangover burger. Generally, it's a cheeseburger with some combination of a fried egg, bacon, and maybe a hash brown. Heck, even Carl's Jr. has offered a hangover burger in the past. Bless them all for doing such noble work, but the Skirted Heifer arguably offers one of the best of the bunch, as Fieri enviably found out for himself.
What are the components of The Hangover? On top of the "grass-fed, grass-finished" burger, you've got cream cheese, bacon, a fried egg, and Bloody Mary sauce. What stole the show at first, for Fieri, were the "gangster" fries seasoned with a bit of brown sugar (via YouTube). As for the burger itself? "Dynamite." That's Fieri-ese for "really damn good."
Waffle Madame - Commonwealth in Modesto, California
Commonwealth is a bar-slash-eatery opened by two high school buddies who moved back to their hometown of Modesto to raise their families. It's a perfect match for "Triple D." And Commonwealth Gastropub was one of three Modesto restaurants that felt the show's effect after a visit from Guy Fieri and the crew. It was 2016 when Fieri stopped in at Commonwealth and helped himself to a Waffle Madame.
What is a Waffle Madame, you ask? Let's just say it's not as dainty as it sounds. Not even close. In fact, it's essentially three meals in one. On top of a made-to-order waffle is a slice of Swiss cheese, ham cooked in maple mustard butter, and two fried eggs (which, of course, Fieri moved politely to the side before digging in).
He first asked if anyone had ever actually eaten this as a sandwich, to which the chef replied that he's never seen it. Makes sense. You'd need serious forearm conditioning just to hold it. So, what was the verdict from Mister Fieri? "The waffle should be illegal" (via YouTube). Enough said. This one might end the debate of waffles versus pancakes for good.
Loco moco - Rainbow Drive-In in Kapahulu, Hawaii
Back in 2010, Guy Fieri made a trip off the mainland to partake in some Hawaiian comfort food at Rainbow Drive-In in Honolulu. Opened since the 1960s, the lunch joint gained a cult following in the '80s and '90s among the local beachgoers for cheap meals that kept you stuffed. In Season 9, Episode 8, Fieri braved the long lines leading into the place to sample, among other things, its version of a Hawaiian breakfast staple: Loco Moco.
The Loco Moco is two hamburger patties topped with special gravy and two eggs. Is this cheating because this is technically a lunch dish? Well, when you're going at a beach town pace, breakfast and lunch sort of blend together time-wise. And there are two giant sunny-side-up eggs on the front cover of this dish. If you just want to call that breakfast and the rest of the food some other meal, that's fine too. And that does include rice and macaroni salad, by the way. Interpret as you please.
Rum baba donut - Dulce Dough Donuts & Bakery in St. Simons Island, Georgia
Season 39, Episode 10, saw Guy Fieri visit picturesque St. Simons Island, Georgia, to eat at boutique eatery Dulce Dough Donuts & Bakery. Rocking the Flavortown jersey-shirt and going against his anti-dessert preferences, Fieri decided to take a leap into the realm of sweetness and visit a dessert-only joint. Hey, after all those years on the air, you have to change things up every now and again.
What greeted him when he walked inside Dulce Dough Bakery was an immediate atmosphere of comfort and coziness, with armchairs for furniture and breezy conversation in the air. "I hear it's like taking a trip right into grandma's kitchen," he said (via YouTube).
Owner-chef Ryanne Carrier straight-up called the place an homage to her grandmother. Fieri seemed sold and jumped right in, trying the rum baba donut. "Tastes like an island vacation," one customer attested. There were two different rums in the glaze, along with homemade apricot jam, among other myriad ingredients and spices. But it's the pineapple in the filling, to Fieri, that brought it all together. "Delicious," he declared, followed by a high-five to the chef.
Breakfast pork chops - Matt's Big Breakfast in Phoenix, Arizona
If there was an opposite to having a donut for breakfast, it might very well be pork chops. Yes, you read right: pork chops. This piggly offering comes from an early episode from way back in Season 3. Guy Fieri visited Phoenix favorite Matt's Big Breakfast, where even the mayor of the city was seen showing up to enjoy a meal.
The wait time at the eatery could be as long as an hour-and-a-half, according to a couple of lucky customers who were already sitting down. And many came for the breakfast pork chops, served with scrambled eggs. The pork chops were marinated in a scratch pesto sauce that popped with a vibrant green — and Fieri, upon sampling, declared it "money" (via YouTube). Taking a bite of the fully cooked pork chop, he praised the use of the crushed black pepper in particular.
"You can always taste it when people cook with love," mused a folksy patron when interviewed. It was unclear what dish she was munching on when making this declaration, but it didn't seem to matter at Matt's Big Breakfast. The love was everywhere.
French toast puffs - Pingala Cafe in Burlington, Vermont
"Savory with a Side of Sweet" is the title of Season 31, Episode 6. And sweet was definitely on tap for Guy Fieri. He headed into syrup country to dine on a new variation of French toast. How could that not work out? Burlington, Vermont, was the setting, Pingala Cafe was the spot, and French toast puffs were the selection.
What makes Pingala all the more remarkable is that it's plant-based everything, meaning the aforementioned French toast puffs are also vegan. But it took nothing away from the final delivery of goodness.
The chef-owner basically described the dish as a French toast bread pudding before he went about concocting it for Fieri. He proceeded to serve out seven French toast puffs. Fieri dug in, and he was taken aback in the best way. He called it a "Christmas cookie," going on to say it had "everything you want ... it's like banana bread gone wild" (via YouTube). French toast may technically hail from Ancient Rome, not France, but it seems to have developed a new chapter to its story in Burlington.