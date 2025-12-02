Canned Corned Beef Hash's Mushy Texture Turns Crispy With This Simple Trick

Corned beef hash might just be the best breakfast for cold winter mornings. The salty, savory flavors of corned beef layered on top of crispy cooked potatoes, fried onions, and peppers create a true breakfast of champions — especially if you stack it up alongside brown butter cinnamon rolls and your favorite coffee. It's an easy dish to make, but it can get mushy.

So we reached out to Corey Small, executive chef at Oasis Bar & Bistro, for tips on keeping corned beef hash crispy. He made us feel a bit better about our cooking skills when he explained that mushy corned beef hash is a common problem, "since the product is already soft and fatty."

"The key is moisture control and patience," Small said. "I always recommend draining off some fat or liquid ... and pressing the mixture down [on the pan] to let it build a crust. The biggest mistake people make is stirring too soon. If you give it five to seven minutes undisturbed, you'll get that crisp edge everyone loves."