Aldi's 2026 Thanksgiving Meal Feeds 10 For Under $40 — Here's Everything You'll Get

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and while some are already planning out their elaborate homemade dinner spreads for the feast, others are looking for ways to get through the day without breaking the bank. Luckily, Aldi has you covered this year. The grocery chain has officially announced its Thanksgiving meal deal that can feed up to 10 people for just $39 total — an impressive value of under $4 per person.

This deal provides shoppers with 12 unique items, with the centerpiece being a 16-pound turkey, which you can add mayo to if you want it extra juicy. Other items include stuffing mix, sweet potatoes, cranberries, peas, baby carrots, celery, Hawaiian sweet rolls, and some pumpkin pie ingredients, all of which come together for a tasty, multi-faceted Thanksgiving dinner. Shoppers don't have to remember exactly which items are included in the $39 deal, as a small turkey icon appears on the 12 products in question, making Thanksgiving shopping even less painless. Those not shopping in person can order all the products for pick-up or delivery on Aldi's website.

Aldi's Thanksgiving package became available on October 14 and will run all the way until November 25 (the day before Thanksgiving), so you have plenty of time to take advantage of the remarkably affordable holiday promotion. However, note that a few of the items will only be available starting on select dates: cranberries on October 26, turkey on November 6, and pumpkin pie mix on November 11.