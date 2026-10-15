Aldi's 2026 Thanksgiving Meal Feeds 10 For Under $40 — Here's Everything You'll Get
Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and while some are already planning out their elaborate homemade dinner spreads for the feast, others are looking for ways to get through the day without breaking the bank. Luckily, Aldi has you covered this year. The grocery chain has officially announced its Thanksgiving meal deal that can feed up to 10 people for just $39 total — an impressive value of under $4 per person.
This deal provides shoppers with 12 unique items, with the centerpiece being a 16-pound turkey, which you can add mayo to if you want it extra juicy. Other items include stuffing mix, sweet potatoes, cranberries, peas, baby carrots, celery, Hawaiian sweet rolls, and some pumpkin pie ingredients, all of which come together for a tasty, multi-faceted Thanksgiving dinner. Shoppers don't have to remember exactly which items are included in the $39 deal, as a small turkey icon appears on the 12 products in question, making Thanksgiving shopping even less painless. Those not shopping in person can order all the products for pick-up or delivery on Aldi's website.
Aldi's Thanksgiving package became available on October 14 and will run all the way until November 25 (the day before Thanksgiving), so you have plenty of time to take advantage of the remarkably affordable holiday promotion. However, note that a few of the items will only be available starting on select dates: cranberries on October 26, turkey on November 6, and pumpkin pie mix on November 11.
How does Aldi's Thanksgiving deal compare to others like it?
Now, this isn't the first time Aldi has run an affordable Thanksgiving deal, but it is vastly different from last year's version of the holiday special. Aldi's 2025 Thanksgiving deal was better than Kroger's promotion in terms of both price and quantity, offering 21 items for just $40, a far cry from this year's bundle deal. Despite the deal being just one dollar cheaper than the 2025 version, ingredients to make key dishes like macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes with gravy, and green bean casserole aren't included in the 2026 lineup.
Plus, the store traded some popular Thanksgiving foods featured in last year's deal for fresh produce sold at the store. Most notably, the sweet potato casserole was replaced with whole sweet potatoes, and the cranberry sauce was replaced by cranberries. Considering that many are hesitant to rely on Aldi when shopping for produce, this could make this year's Thanksgiving deal even less attractive for many shoppers.
Nevertheless, the Aldi Thanksgiving deal is one of the most affordable of its kind thus far, although the only other retailers to announce their holiday promotions this early are Lidl and Sam's Club. Lidl's offer is slightly cheaper, at $35.86 for 10 people, but it's only available starting from November 11. Meanwhile, the wholesale warehouse club has a gargantuan $160 Thanksgiving meal deal that can feed 16 people. It includes a much more varied array of foods, but it does cost roughly $6 more per person than the Aldi variation and is not quite as ideal for those doing Thanksgiving on a budget.