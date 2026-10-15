What's New At Sam's Club In October 2026: Top Finds To Grab Fast

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We're halfway through October already, and the year is speeding by. Right now, Sam's Club is in full-on holiday mode, though just which holiday, we can't say. Although the aisles are full of highly-rated Halloween goodies, you can also find a cranberry salad topper that's giving Thanksgiving. (We selected it as one of the best new Member's Mark finds of 2026, despite the fact that we're in no way ready for Turkey Day.) Before your next shopping trip, you should also brace yourself. Yes, we all know winter is coming, but Sam's Club already has (gasp!) some Christmas foods on the shelves. (Nothing quite so horrendous as 2024's pop-up "Holidog" monstrosity, but it's still scary seeing them before the leaves start to fall.)

Our favorite finds for the month do include a few Halloween items, of course. Only one of these is candy, though, and it's something you may want to keep for yourself instead of handing out at the door. We even included one item for the winter holidays, because you know you're going to want to check it out. There's also a fall-flavored beverage assortment as well as a snack perfect for football watching. The rest of the list is made up of items we'd gladly eat all through the year.