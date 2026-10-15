What's New At Sam's Club In October 2026: Top Finds To Grab Fast
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
We're halfway through October already, and the year is speeding by. Right now, Sam's Club is in full-on holiday mode, though just which holiday, we can't say. Although the aisles are full of highly-rated Halloween goodies, you can also find a cranberry salad topper that's giving Thanksgiving. (We selected it as one of the best new Member's Mark finds of 2026, despite the fact that we're in no way ready for Turkey Day.) Before your next shopping trip, you should also brace yourself. Yes, we all know winter is coming, but Sam's Club already has (gasp!) some Christmas foods on the shelves. (Nothing quite so horrendous as 2024's pop-up "Holidog" monstrosity, but it's still scary seeing them before the leaves start to fall.)
Our favorite finds for the month do include a few Halloween items, of course. Only one of these is candy, though, and it's something you may want to keep for yourself instead of handing out at the door. We even included one item for the winter holidays, because you know you're going to want to check it out. There's also a fall-flavored beverage assortment as well as a snack perfect for football watching. The rest of the list is made up of items we'd gladly eat all through the year.
An autumnal assortment of coffee pods
Another season, another coffee assortment. Naturally, this new one from Sam's Club is focused on fall flavors. The latest Member's Mark Seasonal Coffee Variety Pack to drop features coffee pods in four different flavors: apple crumble, cinnamon bun, maple walnut, and chocolate raspberry. (That last one doesn't seem all that fall-ish, tbh, but it does sound tasty.) One shopper called it the "best mix so far," while another concurred, "Yes, the best mix. Flavors are bolder, coffee is smooth."
Purchase a 60-count Member's Mark Seasonal Coffee Variety Pack at Sam's Club for $19.98.
A cheesy seasoning
What could you do with a jar of Member's Mark Parmesan Pepper Seasoning? For starters, you could sprinkle it over buttered pasta to create instant cacio e pepe. Apart from that obvious use, it would also taste great on fries, popcorn, omelets, chicken wings, and any number of other foods. According to one purchaser of this 4.7-star item, "Adding the seasoning with an absolute treasure because I use it on just about everything and it actually does replace a few of the other seasonings I have." Another person called this product "One of the best Parmesan seasonings I've found."
Purchase a 7.5-ounce jar of Member's Mark Parmesan Pepper Seasoning at Sam's Club for $4.98.
A chicken pot pie-panada
Sam's Club has added something fun to the frozen foods aisle: a kind of chicken pot pie-empanada mashup called Member's Mark Homestyle Chicken Pastry Bake. The product is so new that it's yet to receive any ratings on Sam's own website, but a Facebook user who tried the pastries rated them 9.5 out of 10. "They're filling, comforting and absolutely perfect for the holidays. [...] Absolutely worth grabbing while they're here!" they raved.
Purchase a 48-ounce, 8-count box of Member's Mark Frozen Homestyle Chicken Pastry Bakes at Sam's Club for $11.34.
Choc-o-lanterns
If you're shopping at Sam's Club for trick-or-treat candy, you might want to pick up a Halloween treat for yourself as well. And a Ghirardelli Jack O' Lanterns Chocolate Assortment would be just the thing. Not only are the shapes as cute as can be, but you get three different flavors in each bag: milk chocolate, milk chocolate caramel, and milk chocolate caramel apple. "Festive and delicious!" one person described this 4.4-star item, while another called the candy "Perfection at its finest!!"
Purchase a 12.4-ounce Ghirardelli Jack O' Lanterns Chocolate Assortment at Sam's Club for $14.48.
Christmassy Krispies
Christmas products in October? Well, Sam's Club did start selling fall desserts in July and had its pumpkin pie back in the bakery by early August. By now, pumpkin spice is old news, so it's time to roll out Rice Krispies Holiday Edition Cereal. It's the same snapping, crackling, and popping puffed rice you've known all your life, but some of the bits are green while others are red. Not only will a bowl of this cereal make your mornings merry and bright, but it can be used to make extra-festive Rice Krispies treats.
Purchase a 36.3-ounce box of Rice Krispies Holiday Edition Cereal at Sam's Club for $7.98.
A great game day snack mix
Whether you're hosting a watch party or enjoying the game solo, you'll want a tasty snack on hand. Preferably something that can be eaten with one hand, leaving the other free to hold a beverage or control the remote. Member's Mark Kickin' Crunch Snack Mix certainly fills the bill, and Sam's Club shoppers give it 4.8 stars for its blend of mildly spicy nuts, crackers, and corn nuggets. "Perfect go to snack for game day or driving, said one, while another added, "They have loads of flavor."
Purchase a 20-ounce bag of Member's Mark Kickin' Crunch Snack Mix at Sam's Club for $6.98.
A Halloween-themed energy drink
Halloween may be one of the most sugar-oriented holidays in the calendar, but those who want something healthier don't have to miss out on the fun. Bloom Pear Scare Sparkling Energy Drink is a fun seasonal beverage that has no sugar whatsoever, but is packed with prebiotics and vitamins and features an adorable ghost pear on each can. "PEARanormally delicious" is how one person described this 4.8-star product. Another added, "love that it [tastes] like a cooked pear with cinnamon."
Purchase a 15-pack of 12-ounce Bloom Pear Scare Sparkling Energy Drinks at Sam's Club for $19.98.
Ice cream cones flavored with a favorite sweet spread
Nut-ella, newt-ella — however you say the word, the famous chocolate-hazelnut spread continues its quest for world domination. Its latest stop is the Sam's Club freezer case, where it's now appearing in ice cream form. Nutella Chocolate Hazelnut Ice Cream Cones have already earned 4.8 stars from Sam's Club customers, along with such accolades as "I have no words how delicious this is it" and "Extremely yummy and the Nutella delivered."
Purchase a 10-count box of Nutella Chocolate Hazelnut Ice Cream Cones at Sam's Club for $9.87.
A magical sugar selection
Harry Potter must be well into middle age now, since the first book in his series came out nearly 30 years ago and his namesake movie franchise is celebrating its quadranscentennial. (That's 25 years to us muggles.) In honor of the latter occasion, McCormick has released something that's both food product and collectible and makes a great gifting idea: McCormick Harry Potter Hogwarts Finishing Sugars. The package includes three jars of Potter-inspired flavors, these being Cauldron Cake, Chocolate Frog, and Pumpkin Pasty. Sam's Club reviewers rate it 4.3 stars, with one person enthusing, "These are so good! I have had them for a few days and have already put them on cookies, brownies and in my coffee."
Purchase McCormick Harry Potter Hogwarts Finishing Sugars at Sam's Club for $8.98.
Pickle chips made from real pickles
A jar of pickles isn't something you can easily take along to save you from any pickle-less sandwiches you may encounter throughout your day. So, to save yourself from such a scenario, put a pouch of Member's Mark Dilly Delights in your pocket. Each one contains 3.25 ounces of sliced dill pickle chips that are packed without brine to make for mess-free snacking and sandwich-salvaging.
Purchase a 39-ounce, 12-count package of Member's Mark Dilly Delights Dill Pickle Snacking Chips at Sam's Club for $8.66.
White lasagna
A classic Italian-style lasagna is a colorful affair, with layers of white pasta, yellowy cheese, and red sauce. Giovanni Rana Chicken Alfredo and Mushroom Lasagna is more monochromatic, since the sauce and meat are both white, while the mushrooms and breadcrumb topping are brown. Despite its subdued color scheme, this item has garnered a 4.9-star rating from Sam's shoppers in the relatively short time it's been out. "Excellent taste and texture" and "So good, amazing flavor" is how some describe it.
Purchase a 40-ounce Giovanni Rana Chicken Alfredo & Mushroom Lasagna at Sam's Club for $13.82.