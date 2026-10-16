Toss Or Fix Your Keurig Coffee Machine: How To Tell Which Option Is Cheaper
There's a sinking feeling you get when you go to grab that first cup of joe from your Keurig machine in the morning only to discover nothing happens when you turn it on. Even if you use the typically reliable appliance for things besides making coffee, it won't do anything if it's not working. After you run out to Starbucks for a handcrafted drink (going without coffee is not an option), the question becomes: Should you try to fix it or toss it and buy a new one?
When Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, an ex-barista and founder of Home Coffee Expert, discussed the ins and outs of choosing to replace or repair a malfunctioning Keurig machine with Tasting Table, he indicated it depends on what exactly went wrong. With some issues, fixing it is cheaper. "If you're getting very little or no coffee out, or you machine stops mid-brew a lot, you can check if the needles that pierce the pod are clogged," Woodburn-Simmonds says. "Remove the pod holder and use a sewing needle or straightened paperclip to remove any coffee grounds that have gotten stuck in them."
Another common problem with Keurig machines is the "add water" light will stay lit when the tank is clearly full. Woodburn-Simmonds has a simple resolution for that as well. He says, "You can firmly press the water tank back in to ensure the magnetic base is aligned and check for debris or air bubbles that might be blocking the water intake." These quick fixes can save you from having to shell out for a new unit, but there are some malfunctions that cost more to repair than ponying up for a replacement.
When buying a new Keurig is cheaper than fixing it
If you're like many folks, odds are you aren't cleaning your Keurig machine as often as you should, but a lack of proper maintenance isn't always the reason a Keurig breaks down. The worst part is that some malfunctions which occur beyond your control can make fixing the appliance a waste of money. Woodburn-Simmonds explains, "Things like broken heating elements or cracked internal water tank are more expensive to fix than buying a new machine."
He also noted the age of the unit can give you a clue about whether repairing it or tossing it is the cheaper option. He says, "If your Keurig is over two years old, then any problem that can't be fixed at home will probably cost more to fix than the value of the machine, so you're better just buying a new one." You could view a broken heating element or cracked internal water tank as an excuse to upgrade your appliance from a glass-half-full standpoint. However, if a major issue like that is disrupting your morning routine before that two-year mark, you might have another option.
Keurig machines come with a limited one-year warranty. Call the Keurig Customer Service line, give them the details about the problem, and they should get the ball rolling. They won't honor the warranty if you were using the wrong type of pods, purposely abused the appliance, or an all-encompassing act of God occurred, but otherwise they will fix it free of charge. And if the problem is unfixable, they will send you a new or reconditioned machine.
Static Media owns and operates Tasting Table and The Takeout.