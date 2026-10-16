Toss Or Fix Your Keurig Coffee Machine: How To Tell Which Option Is Cheaper

There's a sinking feeling you get when you go to grab that first cup of joe from your Keurig machine in the morning only to discover nothing happens when you turn it on. Even if you use the typically reliable appliance for things besides making coffee, it won't do anything if it's not working. After you run out to Starbucks for a handcrafted drink (going without coffee is not an option), the question becomes: Should you try to fix it or toss it and buy a new one?

When Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, an ex-barista and founder of Home Coffee Expert, discussed the ins and outs of choosing to replace or repair a malfunctioning Keurig machine with Tasting Table, he indicated it depends on what exactly went wrong. With some issues, fixing it is cheaper. "If you're getting very little or no coffee out, or you machine stops mid-brew a lot, you can check if the needles that pierce the pod are clogged," Woodburn-Simmonds says. "Remove the pod holder and use a sewing needle or straightened paperclip to remove any coffee grounds that have gotten stuck in them."

Another common problem with Keurig machines is the "add water" light will stay lit when the tank is clearly full. Woodburn-Simmonds has a simple resolution for that as well. He says, "You can firmly press the water tank back in to ensure the magnetic base is aligned and check for debris or air bubbles that might be blocking the water intake." These quick fixes can save you from having to shell out for a new unit, but there are some malfunctions that cost more to repair than ponying up for a replacement.