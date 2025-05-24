Odds Are, You Aren't Cleaning Your Keurig As Often As You Should

The quest to find the best coffee maker for your morning routine often ends with Keurig. These countertop lifesavers allow users to brew one delicious cup of coffee at a time rather than making a full pot. However, when everyone at the office or in a household is using it to brew their coffee, the Keurig will eventually need some cleaning — and, by eventually, I mean the machine's removable parts should be cleaned once a week.

Many Keurig owners take the time to descale their machine a few times a year to prevent a buildup of calcium deposits, which can diminish the quality of your coffee. But, if you aren't cleaning your Keurig between descalings it's likely the inside of your machine looks less like a coffee maker and more like it's being reclaimed by nature. If cleaning once a week seems like a lot, note that it only takes a couple of days for mold to develop and multiply. If there's mold in your Keurig, there will be signs. Keep watch for black specs floating around in the water reservoir, a musty smell coming from your coffee, and changes to the taste and texture of your coffee. Lastly ... just clean your Keurig.