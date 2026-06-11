Don't Forget, Keurig Machines Can Do These 5 Things Besides Making Coffee
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In 1998, the Keurig was introduced to office spaces by its inventors, John Sylvan and Peter Dragone, so that employees could make single cups of coffee instead of brewing an entire pot that may or may not sit half-full for hours. The Keurig was an innovative solution to a modern problem, and in 2004, it solved that same issue in the average household. Those who live alone, prefer different roasts to others in their family, or want a single afternoon pick-me-up could finally do so without committing to a whole carafe of coffee.
The hype behind Keurig has since been a roller coaster ride of love for the convenience and concern for the environment over the excessive use of plastic K-Cups. Controversy aside, single-serve coffee machines rank among the most popular ways people make coffee at home in the United States (per Statista). However, these days, a single-serve coffee maker doesn't seem as impressive as it used to, and Keurig owners are finding other ways to use their machines that don't have to do with a cuppa joe. As it turns out, the Keurig can do far more than just make coffee, and there are plenty of creative ways to take this kitchen appliance from a one-trick pony to a versatile kitchen asset.
Heat up oatmeal
The next time you use your Keurig to brew a warm cup of coffee at breakfast time, don't forget to use it for making yourself a warm bowl of oatmeal too. Yes, you can start breakfast-maxxing by using hot water from your Keurig for more than coffee.
To get hot water without adding a K-Cup, lift the handle for the compartment and close it without actually adding a cup. Then, select the cup size and hit the brew button. Make sure the bowl of oatmeal is ready to catch the hot water before selecting the brew button, though.
If this is your first time making oatmeal with a Keurig, it may be hard to determine the correct cup size to select for the optimal amount of water. You could end up with too little or too much, and unfortunately, it can be a process of trial and error. In this case, it's best to dispense the water into a separate container like a mug and then pour the ideal amount into your bowl of oats.
Make instant noodles
After you've made a full breakfast using your Keurig, you can move on to lunch by using it to prepare a cup of instant noodles. The process works the same as it does for making oatmeal. Place a container underneath the water spout, lift the K-Cup handle, and close it without placing a pod inside. Then select the brewing size, and hit brew. This method is a nice alternative to heating up water separately to pour into the cup or bowl of instant noodles, since many instant noodle containers can't go in the microwave.
If you're using a brand that calls for the paper lid to be left on while the noodles soften in the hot water, make sure you firmly press or fold the paper back after opening so it doesn't fall forward into the stream of hot water. The Keurig method will work with just about any instant noodle brand, including Maruchan, which The Takeout found to be among the best and most affordable instant noodles.
Make the perfect cup of instant hot cocoa
Hot chocolate K-Cups exist, but some people still enjoy having a nice box of instant hot cocoa packets for whenever they desire a warm cup of cheer. Instant hot cocoa, like this Swiss Miss Marshmallow Hot Cocoa Mix, can be made with a Keurig by dispensing plain hot water into a mug and stirring in the contents of the packet. This essentially turns your Keurig into a kettle for a brief moment, but for those who only want one cup or don't own a kettle, it's the perfect go-to for a warm drink.
If you want your instant hot cocoa to be creamier, add milk, half and half, or peppermint coffee creamer if you really want to pretend it's the holiday season (even if the weather outside disagrees). Top your cup of hot chocolate with marshmallows or whipped cream, and it'll feel more like you ordered it from a local breakfast joint than made it at home with the help of your Keurig.
Delicious warm cocktails
Unless you owned the now-discontinued Drinkworks home bar machine that Keurig released when it partnered with Anheuser-Busch, you've likely never experienced using your Keurig to make a cocktail. The good news is that you can still use a regular Keurig to quickly make a beverage for your next gathering or carefree moment alone at home. Dispense some hot water from the Keurig into a cup to make a packet of hot cocoa and add in some Baileys, or make some instant apple cider and splash in a bit of rum.
If you'd prefer to stick to coffee, you can use the Keurig for a simple cocktail that'll revolutionize how you enjoy brunch, like a Spanish coffee. Make one at home by brewing a cup of coffee in your Keurig and adding rum, triple sec, coffee liqueur, a lemon wedge, nutmeg, and sugar. Serve it with a large stack of fluffy pancakes or a cinnamon pastry, and you've got the perfect morning at home.
Prepare some frozen vegetables in a pinch
Once you try this trick, you'll realize that overlooking frozen produce at the grocery store is really costing you. You can use your Keurig to prepare frozen vegetables. This isn't necessarily something that could replace standard cooking methods. However, if you've got a specific craving or just need to whip up a quick side dish while you complete other tasks, this trick is perfect for you.
Put a few frozen vegetables in a mug and dispense hot water from your Keurig over them. Add some type of cover to the mug to help trap steam (small plates may work well for this), wait a few minutes, and then pour out the excess water. Voilà! You've got some steamed vegetables to enjoy. You can use this as a way to make a quick snack during the day by steaming some broccoli and sprinkling a bit of nutritional yeast on the top.