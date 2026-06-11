Don't Forget, Keurig Machines Can Do These 5 Things Besides Making Coffee

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In 1998, the Keurig was introduced to office spaces by its inventors, John Sylvan and Peter Dragone, so that employees could make single cups of coffee instead of brewing an entire pot that may or may not sit half-full for hours. The Keurig was an innovative solution to a modern problem, and in 2004, it solved that same issue in the average household. Those who live alone, prefer different roasts to others in their family, or want a single afternoon pick-me-up could finally do so without committing to a whole carafe of coffee.

The hype behind Keurig has since been a roller coaster ride of love for the convenience and concern for the environment over the excessive use of plastic K-Cups. Controversy aside, single-serve coffee machines rank among the most popular ways people make coffee at home in the United States (per Statista). However, these days, a single-serve coffee maker doesn't seem as impressive as it used to, and Keurig owners are finding other ways to use their machines that don't have to do with a cuppa joe. As it turns out, the Keurig can do far more than just make coffee, and there are plenty of creative ways to take this kitchen appliance from a one-trick pony to a versatile kitchen asset.