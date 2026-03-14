We Found The Best Instant Ramen And It's Super Affordable

Instant ramen can be anything you want it to be: You can enjoy it as a five-minute meal of noodles and broth, or make it better by upgrading it with what you have at home. But one thing is for certain: Ramen is a household staple for many, and a lifesaver if you don't have a ton of money. (Just ask every cash-strapped college student.) That being said, all ramen isn't equal in terms of taste, and we once did a ranking of 12 different instant ramen brands to find out which we liked best. Surprisingly, our top choice was a familiar big brand.

That would be Maruchan, but not its popular chicken flavor, which came in second on our ranked list. Our taste tester said that Maruchan's Creamy Chicken flavor was its best showing. "Don't let the 'creamy' part of the description throw you off," they wrote. "It just signifies the thickness of the broth rather than a flavor profile, which, for hardy soup lovers, is comfort in a bowl. It allows the chicken flavor to be the main character, and is perfect for people who like to add proteins and greens to their ramen; it's a do-it-yourself meal that takes only minutes to prepare." Additionally, each package was only $0.47 at the time the list was written, which puts it in budget food category.