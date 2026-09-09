Iconic Seafood Chain Closes Dozens Of Locations In 2026

Mass closures are rarely a good thing in the restaurant business, and one legendary chain is no stranger to shutting down its weakest locations. Red Lobster has experienced plenty of downsizing lately, with 36 of its locations closing in 2026 alone. One of the most notable was when Red Lobster shut down its oldest standing location in Tallahassee, Florida, earlier this year, but restaurants in Alabama, California, Georgia, Illinois, and New York have also closed down in recent months.

Overall, the 36 shuttered restaurants made up 7% of the Red Lobster's locations, with the total dropping from 520 to just 484 nationwide over the past nine months (per Nation's Restaurant News). However, Red Lobster says that this change is a move in the right direction. "This isn't a step back, it's how we build forward," a spokesperson for the company said (via NRN). They later added, "Right-sizing our footprint strengthens the brand and enables things like more restaurant refreshes and a stronger guest experience at the locations built to carry this brand's future." Nevertheless, most would say that these closures are yet another sign of struggle for what was once among the largest casual dining chains in the country.