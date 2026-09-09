Iconic Seafood Chain Closes Dozens Of Locations In 2026
Mass closures are rarely a good thing in the restaurant business, and one legendary chain is no stranger to shutting down its weakest locations. Red Lobster has experienced plenty of downsizing lately, with 36 of its locations closing in 2026 alone. One of the most notable was when Red Lobster shut down its oldest standing location in Tallahassee, Florida, earlier this year, but restaurants in Alabama, California, Georgia, Illinois, and New York have also closed down in recent months.
Overall, the 36 shuttered restaurants made up 7% of the Red Lobster's locations, with the total dropping from 520 to just 484 nationwide over the past nine months (per Nation's Restaurant News). However, Red Lobster says that this change is a move in the right direction. "This isn't a step back, it's how we build forward," a spokesperson for the company said (via NRN). They later added, "Right-sizing our footprint strengthens the brand and enables things like more restaurant refreshes and a stronger guest experience at the locations built to carry this brand's future." Nevertheless, most would say that these closures are yet another sign of struggle for what was once among the largest casual dining chains in the country.
Red Lobster has struggled throughout the 2020s
Whether you see the 2026 closings as "right-sizing" or downsizing, they are undoubtedly indicative of some turbulence. While Red Lobster saw success over the years, poor business decisions, the rise of fast casual restaurants, and the COVID-19 pandemic were a few of the many factors that led to Red Lobster's downfall. This all resulted in the company filing for bankruptcy in May 2024. Since then, the restaurant chain has closed over 160 locations total, with the 36 that have shuttered this year being a mere continuation of Red Lobster's shrinking presence nationwide.
All hope isn't lost for the chain, though. Damola Adamolekun took over as CEO at Red Lobster in October 2024 and has taken on the task of righting the ship, reinvigorating the restaurant's fanbase in the process. In fact, many anticipate a return to form for the Florida-based chain in the coming years. This isn't necessarily far-fetched, either, considering Red Lobster has a pretty strong head start. The restaurant is still the biggest seafood chain in terms of open locations in the United States, and it has ample name value to work with as it attempts to rebound from bankruptcy. While it's yet to be seen whether Red Lobster bringing back its endless shrimp deal will be helpful or harmful to its success, lovers of the seafood restaurant are left hoping for the best as the chain's closures continue.