Red Lobster Just Brought Back This Money-Losing Deal That Diners Will Be Running For
The casual dining chain Red Lobster is doing some things right in 2026 as it attempts to claw its way back into relevancy. Most recently, the chain announced it's bringing back its most famous fan-favorite deal: endless shrimp. For a limited time, the company will be offering folks a chance to get their fill of shellfish for a fixed price, and the party starts today.
Red Lobster's endless shrimp promotion is for dine-in only, so DoorDash and Uber Eats won't have a chance to take a cut. The deal costs $24.99 in most locations, though in others the price is raised to $29.99. Customers can choose between five different shrimp dishes for this limited-time offer, including Garlic Bread-Crusted Shrimp, Garlic Shrimp Scampi, Parrot Isle Coconut Shrimp, Shrimp Linguini Alfredo, and Walt's Favorite Shrimp. Folks who get into the restaurant early can wash down all that shellfish with a Fire and Tide margarita for $5, the latest drink added to Red Lobster's seasonal Happy Hour Margarita menu (which runs from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday).
After an extended hiatus from the menu, Red Lobster brought back the endless shrimp deal for the first time this year back in April to considerable acclaim. Customers have been begging for its return ever since it disappeared, but Red Lobster was understandably reluctant to do so after it created problems which contributed to the business filing for bankruptcy (though it certainly wasn't the sole cause). Thankfully for shrimp fanatics, with bankruptcy behind it and a new company leader calling the shots, the restaurant is apparently willing to give customers what they've been asking for.
Why we haven't seen Red Lobster's shrimp deal in years
Endless shrimp hasn't been available since 2023, when the then-permanent menu item proved to be a financial disaster that helped lead to Red Lobster's downfall. It was a major contributor to an $11 million loss in the restaurant's third quarter that year, which was enough for the company to end the deal. So much money was lost as a result of endless shrimp that the whole fiasco has resulted in a lawsuit. Thai Union Group, the previous owners of the chain, is being sued by creditors who allege the seafood distributor was inappropriately attempting to use the restaurant chain as a guaranteed buyer for its other businesses, a claim Thai Union Group denies.
In any case, it appears Red Lobster is being more pragmatic about how it approaches such a wildly popular deal in 2026. The varying prices are intended to reflect the actual cost for the restaurants in specific markets, and the deal will only be making a limited-time run. So, even if the company takes a loss on the promotion, it may be worth it to get folks coming back into the chain. Whether it's intended to be a loss leader or just a way to show Red Lobster devotees how much they're appreciated, plenty of shrimp fans are going to be flocking to the restaurant in the coming weeks.