Red Lobster Just Brought Back This Money-Losing Deal That Diners Will Be Running For

The casual dining chain Red Lobster is doing some things right in 2026 as it attempts to claw its way back into relevancy. Most recently, the chain announced it's bringing back its most famous fan-favorite deal: endless shrimp. For a limited time, the company will be offering folks a chance to get their fill of shellfish for a fixed price, and the party starts today.

Red Lobster's endless shrimp promotion is for dine-in only, so DoorDash and Uber Eats won't have a chance to take a cut. The deal costs $24.99 in most locations, though in others the price is raised to $29.99. Customers can choose between five different shrimp dishes for this limited-time offer, including Garlic Bread-Crusted Shrimp, Garlic Shrimp Scampi, Parrot Isle Coconut Shrimp, Shrimp Linguini Alfredo, and Walt's Favorite Shrimp. Folks who get into the restaurant early can wash down all that shellfish with a Fire and Tide margarita for $5, the latest drink added to Red Lobster's seasonal Happy Hour Margarita menu (which runs from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday).

After an extended hiatus from the menu, Red Lobster brought back the endless shrimp deal for the first time this year back in April to considerable acclaim. Customers have been begging for its return ever since it disappeared, but Red Lobster was understandably reluctant to do so after it created problems which contributed to the business filing for bankruptcy (though it certainly wasn't the sole cause). Thankfully for shrimp fanatics, with bankruptcy behind it and a new company leader calling the shots, the restaurant is apparently willing to give customers what they've been asking for.