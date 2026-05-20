After 56 Years, Red Lobster's Oldest Standing Location Is Shutting Down

The closure shouldn't come as a surprise: Red Lobsters across the country have been slowly shuttering since the chain declared bankruptcy in 2024. "As part of the normal course of business, Red Lobster continuously evaluates restaurant performance and lease terms and may, from time to time, choose to close or relocate select restaurants," a Red Lobster representative said in the statement to ABC News. "This decision reflects individual business circumstances specific to this location."

In February, CEO Damola Adamolekun told the Wall Street Journal that the chain needed to close some of its restaurants, which, at the time, numbered around 550. However, slimming Red Lobster's portfolio isn't an easy task. A previous owner sold off Red Lobster's real estate in 2014, locking restaurants into tricky lease agreements. The chain has been trying to untie the knots in its own bureaucratic red tape ever since. "There's a lot of positive signs, but we inherited a very damaged brand, so there's still work to do to repair all of that," Adamolekun explained.

There are a few good signs for the struggling brand. Earlier this year, Red Lobster reported gains in both traffic and sales. Still, fans should expect things to get worse before they get better: Bloomberg reported in March that around 100 restaurants could face closure. Get your cheddar biscuits and favorite Red Lobster appetizers while you still can.