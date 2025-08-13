The Red Lobster Appetizer Fans Can't Agree On
Red Lobster made headlines in 2024 when it announced the closure of 99 stores across 28 states due to bankruptcy – an unfortunate development in the restaurant's history which was partly caused by its disastrous bottomless shrimp special. Despite these recent setbacks, it's important to remember what Red Lobster did best: live lobster tank decor, affordable seafood for middle class families, and the cult-classic Cheddar Bay biscuits. Of course, not all of Red Lobster's menu items are as universally acclaimed as its biscuits. One appetizer on the menu is keeping internet reviewers divided: the seafood-stuffed mushrooms.
The Takeout's Red Lobster reviewer found them delectable back in 2023. However, online reviews have not been unanimous in their celebration of the briny fungi. We here at The Takeout aren't even unanimous on the topic, as earlier this year we decided these cheesy, fishy morsels weren't worth ordering. Even the guys at Keith Eats Everything are divided, with two of the hosts thinking they were fine and one looking like he was about to wretch on camera. Not confidence inspiring, to say the least.
Where does Red Lobster go from here?
Red Lobster's bankruptcy inspired memes and lighthearted videos (see John Oliver's cheeky Red Lobster bit), but it seems the American chain is going to survive. Its stuffed mushrooms are hitting stormy seas, but its new plan to restructure was approved by a bankruptcy judge, which means the chain isn't out for the count just yet. As far as the restructuring goes, Red Lobster has brought on a new CEO, Damola Adamolekun (former CEO of P.F. Chang's), to steer the helm. So far, the changes Adamolekun has made have been positive.
One major change Amadolekun made to the menu is the return of a long-time favorite: hush puppies. He has several other plans in the works, including revamping all locations with fresh new digs, better cocktails, and new menu items which he fully expects fans will love. It feels rare to see a '90s staple like Red Lobster go from a slow-burning bankruptcy to generating massively popular buzz. Could this be the one thing millennials didn't kill? The new innovations made by Adamolekun aren't set to really hit until 2026, so time will tell how Red Lobster will fare. Still, half the internet hopes the seafood-stuffed mushrooms are cast overboard during the beloved chain's sea change.