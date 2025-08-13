The Red Lobster Appetizer Fans Can't Agree On

Red Lobster made headlines in 2024 when it announced the closure of 99 stores across 28 states due to bankruptcy – an unfortunate development in the restaurant's history which was partly caused by its disastrous bottomless shrimp special. Despite these recent setbacks, it's important to remember what Red Lobster did best: live lobster tank decor, affordable seafood for middle class families, and the cult-classic Cheddar Bay biscuits. Of course, not all of Red Lobster's menu items are as universally acclaimed as its biscuits. One appetizer on the menu is keeping internet reviewers divided: the seafood-stuffed mushrooms.

The Takeout's Red Lobster reviewer found them delectable back in 2023. However, online reviews have not been unanimous in their celebration of the briny fungi. We here at The Takeout aren't even unanimous on the topic, as earlier this year we decided these cheesy, fishy morsels weren't worth ordering. Even the guys at Keith Eats Everything are divided, with two of the hosts thinking they were fine and one looking like he was about to wretch on camera. Not confidence inspiring, to say the least.