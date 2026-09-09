Review: Culver's New Pumpkin S'mores Concrete Mixer: Must-Try Mix Or Meh Mashup?

Pumpkin season is in full swing at fast food restaurants, and the annual rollout has already brought muffins, doughnuts, cakes, pies, and enough pumpkin-spiced coffee to power a hayride. Culver's is also joining the fall festivities, but it's keeping things decidedly chill.

Beginning September 8, the Wisconsin-based chain is offering a brand-new, limited-time-only frozen custard creation. The Pumpkin S'mores Concrete Mixer starts with fresh vanilla custard and real pumpkin puree, then folds in crumbled graham crackers, Hershey's chocolate pieces, and mini marshmallows. It sounds like an idyllic autumnal day served up in a cup: A sweet afternoon spent at the pumpkin patch followed by a cozy night gathered around the backyard bonfire.

Could these two seasonal sentiments blend up into one delicious dessert — or would this mashup prove to be too much of a good thing? I approached Culver's fully loaded Peanut Butter Fudge Brownie and Oreo Reese's Cheesecake — two new custard Flavors of the Day — with that same hopeful skepticism. In both cases, the abundance of mix-ins could have easily tipped into sugary chaos, but each turned to be out surprisingly composed. It's time to find out whether pumpkin spice and s'mores can pull off the same balancing act.