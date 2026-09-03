Culver's Oreo Reese's Cheesecake Review: Save Room For This Flavor Of The Day

My original plan was to try the new Oreo Reese's Cheesecake custard in a waffle cone. But with Chicagoland still under a heat advisory at the time of writing, a two-scoop dish felt like the safer choice. The goal was to take my sweet time with this taste test, not race against the drip.

Since it was a busy workday, I also ordered my Flavor of the Day at the drive-thru. As it turns out, I may have underestimated the staying power of Culver's custard. The chain does serve its frozen custard at a slightly warmer temperature than regular ice cream, but it's also crafted for a longer-lasting freeze. The key difference between frozen custard and ice cream comes from the addition of egg yolks. The yolks give the custard a denser, more velvety texture — and apparently a few more minutes to decide how well you like it before it starts to melt.

For this review, I was looking to answer one big question: Is Culver's Oreo Reese's Cheesecake a balanced, cohesive dessert or too many things tossed into one cup?