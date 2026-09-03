Culver's Oreo Reese's Cheesecake Review: Save Room For This Flavor Of The Day
If you've ever looked at a dessert menu and thought "I just can't decide," Culver's new Flavor of the Day may let you have it all. Available for the first time on September 2, 2026, Oreo Reese's Cheesecake pairs vanilla fresh frozen custard with crunchy Oreo cookie pieces, chunky Reese's Peanut Butter cups, and velvety bites of cheesecake. This fully loaded combo may sound familiar to Culver's superfans who grabbed the limited-edition Oreo Reese's Cheesecake Concrete Mixer earlier this summer.
This time, the cookie-candy-cheesecake trifecta joins the famous Flavor of the Day rotation in a more scoopable, small-batch format made for cups and cones. Oreo Reese's Cheesecake is the second permanent addition to Culver's menu of daily delights this year, expanding on a fresh frozen custard lineup of more than 30 flavors. Culver's Peanut Butter Fudge Brownie already made a bold but favorable impression on me back in August. Would this indulgent, everything-but-the-kitchen-sink creation be just as enjoyable? I visited my neighborhood Culver's on launch day to find out.
Methodology
My original plan was to try the new Oreo Reese's Cheesecake custard in a waffle cone. But with Chicagoland still under a heat advisory at the time of writing, a two-scoop dish felt like the safer choice. The goal was to take my sweet time with this taste test, not race against the drip.
Since it was a busy workday, I also ordered my Flavor of the Day at the drive-thru. As it turns out, I may have underestimated the staying power of Culver's custard. The chain does serve its frozen custard at a slightly warmer temperature than regular ice cream, but it's also crafted for a longer-lasting freeze. The key difference between frozen custard and ice cream comes from the addition of egg yolks. The yolks give the custard a denser, more velvety texture — and apparently a few more minutes to decide how well you like it before it starts to melt.
For this review, I was looking to answer one big question: Is Culver's Oreo Reese's Cheesecake a balanced, cohesive dessert or too many things tossed into one cup?
Taste test: Culver's Oreo Reese's Cheesecake frozen custard
A Culver's team member emerged from the side door with my grilled chicken sandwich and two cups of Oreo Reeses' Cheesecake frozen custard. Once my family realized what I was up to, they wanted in — and I can't say I blame them.
The first thing I noticed was the generous mound of toppings. The cheesecake bites popped up in perfect little squares, like dessert croutons. The Oreo cookies and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups presented themselves as jagged chunks, as if crushed by hand right over my cup. It immediately became clear this taste test could not wait for the three-minute drive home. I pulled into a parking spot and went straight in with my Culver's blue spoon.
Given all the texture packed into this cup, I was surprised the frozen custard base still came across so fresh and creamy. There was sweetness, saltiness, and even a telltale tang from the cheesecake — a surprise in every bite. If you love your mix-ins, the scale definitely tilts to your favor with this new Flavor of the Day. The cookie, candy, and cheesecake pieces are not simply scattered on top, they're folded generously throughout.
Final verdict: Oreo Reese's Cheesecake is an over-the-top treat that works
Oreo Reese's Cheesecake doesn't exactly tiptoe onto Culver's new Flavor of the Day menu. It boldly arrives with enough cookie pieces, peanut butter cups, and cheesecake squares to turn a two-scoop dish into a shareable event — one that my family spared no effort to finish. It's rich, sweet, and undeniably hefty, but it never crosses the line into cloying. I was actually shocked by how well all the components came together.
After last month's debut of the chocolate-based Peanut Butter Fudge Brownie, Culver's was smart to go with a vanilla fresh frozen custard here. The milder base gives all the cookie, candy, and cheesecake pieces a benign place to land. And those cheesecake bites definitely deserve equal billing with Oreo and Reese's. I found out from the ingredients list that those cute little cubes come from Chicago's most famous cheesecake bakery: Eli's. I enjoyed the soft, creamy contrast they brought to the chocolatey crunch.
Overall, Culver's new Oreo Reese's Cheesecake custard is a true Midwestern indulgence. It's fully loaded, remarkably balanced, and worth trying when it makes the rounds to your local Flavor of the Day menu. Just do yourself a favor and start with one scoop.
How to buy and try Culver's Oreo Reese's Cheesecake frozen custard
Oreo Reese's Cheesecake debuted at Culver's locations in 26 states on September 2, 2026. From there, it joins the rotating Flavor of the Day lineup, so you'll have plenty of chances to scoop it up again.
Search your ZIP code on Culver's Flavor of the Day page to see what's being served in your neighborhood — or you can sign up for a Delicious Rewards account to receive your restaurant's monthly flavor forecast by email in advance. With treats like Chocolate Covered Strawberry, Crazy for Cookie Dough, or Salted Double Caramel Pecan, you may become the sort of person who keeps a frozen custard calendar — I'm personally always on the lookout for the Andes Mint Avalanche. Next up, Culver's rolls out the orange carpet for all things pumpkin. I'll be back to review the new Pumpkin S'Mores Concrete Mixer made with real pumpkin spice and Culver's fresh frozen custard.
At my favorite Culver's in Glenview, Illinois, a one-scoop dish of frozen custard costs $3.59, two scoops cost $4.59, and three scoops cost $5.59, regardless of flavor. Extra toppings run from 50 cents to $1.30, though this particular combo already has more than enough going on.
Nurtrition information
Vanilla frozen custard, the base ingredient of Culver's Oreo Reese's Cheesecake, is made with milk, cream, sugar, corn syrup, egg yolk, guar gum, mono and diglycerides, locust bean gum, carrageenan, and natural and artificial vanilla flavor. Full ingredient details for the Eli's cheesecake pieces, Reese's peanut butter cups, and Oreo cookies can be found on the Culver's Nutrition and Allergen Guide on the chain's website.
This new Flavor of the Day contains gluten, milk, eggs, peanuts, wheat, and soy. One scoop has 370 calories, 21 grams of fat, 12 grams of which is saturated fat, and 32 grams of sugar.